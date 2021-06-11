AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS Launches Plant-Based Culinary Arts Associate Degree and Diploma Program

Editor's Note: We are pleased to let our readers know about opportunities for education in the culinary arts.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts announced the launch of its first-ever Plant-based Culinary Arts Degree and Diploma programs designed for those seeking to meet the growing consumer demand for nutritious, plant-based cuisine and sustainable cooking practices in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Americans are shifting toward eating more plant-based foods, according to a recent Nielsen Report and the National Restaurant Association predicts plant-based cuisine will continue to grow in popularity. Escoffier is the only U.S. accredited institution to offer fully online culinary arts programs which include culinary classes and industry externships. "Our new associate degree and diploma programs offer comprehensive, relevant and flexible professional education options for new culinary students interested in the fundamentals of plant-based cooking," said Escoffier's Boulder Campus President and Head of Product & Business Development, Kirk Bachmann. "For seasoned professionals interested in developing their plant-based repertoire, we've also tailored course content relevant to today's evolving plant-based food culture. Regardless of previous experience level, students in our plant-based offerings can gain a professional edge and unique skill set."

Created by credentialed culinary industry experts and chef instructors, Escoffier's new plant-based programs are available for students to take online or on-campus. The plant-based options focus on culinary foundations, plant-based pastry, seasonal cuisine, wellness, cultural influences, entrepreneurship, menu design, business operations, and industry externships in real-world settings. Registration for the new plant-based programs is open and classes begin in July.

New plant-based programs include:

Online Plant-Based Culinary Arts Diploma . This is a 60-week lecture and lab program made up of plant-based courses, industry-focused courses, and an industry externship to provide students with real-world experience.

Online Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Plant-Based Culinary Arts . This A.O.S. degree includes plant-based fundamentals, classes in business operations, the role of food, psychological principles in the workplace, and two industry externships.

Boulder Campus Plant-Based Cuisine Diploma. This campus-based, 42-week program includes plant-based and industry courses, and an industry externship.

For more information about Escoffier's plant-based programs, visit https://www.escoffier.edu/plant-based-programs/.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of culinary training and education. Escoffier is the only U.S. accredited institution, through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees and diplomas which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

