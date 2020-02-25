ARCHER & GOAT and Harlem Restaurant Week

The second Harlem Restaurant Week will celebrate all the cultures and cuisines of this dynamic and diverse neighborhood from March 1-15 with select restaurants serving prix-fixe menus and specials for lunch and dinner. Joining the event for the first time this year is Archer & Goat, with a 3-course prix fixe menu highlighting their signature dishes and a complimentary glass of sparkling cava for $35.

Archer & Goat draws culinary inspiration from the husband-wife owners' Latin American and South Asian heritages with a unique menu that highlights flavors and ingredients from Puerto Rico, Ecuador and Bangladesh. Starters include Crispy Brussels Sprouts with garlicky cilantro chimichurri or an Arugula Salad with spicy chick peas, heart of palm, cucumbers and mint mojo. Entrée options include Chicken Vindaloo Arepas with cucumber raita and cotija cheese; Grilled Cauliflower with curry, olives and shiso peppers; and the A&G Burger, a 6oz beef patty stacked with melted queso blanco, roasted red onion, arugula and a housemade red pepper sofrito ketchup. For dessert, a glass of cava is paired with their House Doughnuts. See the full menu at www.harlemrestaurantweek.com/restaurants/archer-and-goat.

Archer & Goat is located at 187 Lenox Ave, Harlem; www.archerandgoat.com; @archerandgoat_harlem.

About Archer & Goat: Celebrating their one-year anniversary this month, the Modern Harlem restaurant from owners Chef Alex Guzman and Jenifar Chowdhury is named after their zodiac signs (Sagittarius/Archer and Capricorn/Goat respectively) and pays homage to their culinary heritages. Bridging Latin America and South Asia, the unique menu highlights flavors and ingredients from Puerto Rico, Ecuador and Bangladesh. Beverage Director Tathiana Montes de Oca (ex-Raines Law Room) leads the bar program. Located in a charming brownstone townhouse space with a long bar upfront, open kitchen in back and garden seating in season, it is full of personal touches.

About Harlem Restaurant Week: Harlem Restaurant Week is organized by Harlem Park to Park (HP2P), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization representing 250+ entrepreneurs committed to cultivating a thriving local economy that preserves Harlem's cultural heritage and establishes Harlem as NYC's most vibrant food and lifestyle hub. In just its second year, Harlem Restaurant Week will feature more than double the number of participating restaurants since last Fall's inaugural week. Participating restaurants will be offering one of three options: Best Harlem Eats for under $10; Lunch prix-fixe for $25; or Dinner prix-fixe for $35.

