AQUA BOIL-The Cajun Inspired Restaurant Opens in Hell's Kitchen

Aqua Boil is the new casual Cajun inspired restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, spotlighting an array of seafood boils encouraging its diners to get messy. Set to open its doors on Thursday, October 31st the eatery is the brainchild of the restaurant group that brought us THEP and V{IV} Thai Restaurant & Bar and helmed by Partner Rocky Romruen. The concept was conceived when the team fell in love with real boils while traveling throughout New Orleans, studying the different flavor profiles of Cajun style dishes and paying close attention to how the boils were served and prepared. When the team realized there were no eateries like this in Hell's Kitchen, they knew it was the perfect location to open Aqua Boil to showcase authentic flavors and spices in a fun, vibrant and interactive environment.

The menu at Aqua Boil begins with an assortment of starters such as the Cod Cake, lightly seared and then broiled served with a homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce and the Garlic Honey Wings coated in a house made spicy sweet sauce, served with siracha, garlic and mayo dipping sauce. The light and creamy Mac N' Cheese is made with sharp cheddar and mozzarella with crisped breadcrumbs from the oven and parsley sprinkled on top. The Lobster Roll is velvety with large chunks of tender lobster meat on a toasted bun, while the Gumbo is overflowing with pork, shrimp and chicken with okra, rice, tomatoes, onions and celery, all swimming in a pool of hearty spicy broth.

The main event at Aqua Boil is of course as the name indicates, the seafood boils, which commence when your server brings a lobster stamped bib and gloves. They offer a wide selection of choices including Top Neck clams, shrimp (head on), lobster, Snow Crab leg and King Crab leg. Seasonal offerings will include Crawfish and Dungeness crabs. Guests can also enjoy combo meals such as shrimp and crawfish, lobster and crawfish, and Snow Crab leg and shrimp. Once guests pick their seafoods of choice they are then asked to choose the sauces, which come in three varieties including garlic butter, lemon pepper and the Cajun mix, garlic butter, lemon pepper and Old Bay, all of which can be ordered mild, medium, spicy or raging hot. Guests can also enjoy the boils with no sauce at all. The boils are presented by the server in a clear plastic bag and served with corn and potatoes.

The menu can be complemented by their tasty sides including oven baked brussels sprouts bathed in soy vinegar, garlic fried rice, andouille sausages, corn, garlic bread, and potatoes. For a sweet finish the restaurant showcases a house made silky caramelly Flan.

Aqua Boil boasts a full bar with red and white wine as well as beer. They offer a variety of nautical themed signature cocktails including the Under the Sea, Malibu pineapple rum, white wine, peach schnapps and lychee juice; Poseidon's Wrath made with Hennessy, raspberry puree and ginger ale lime; Beach Bum with Malibu coconut rum, orange juice, peach schnapps, peach puree and blue curacao; and the Seas the Day! made with tequila, mango puree and rimmed with a spicy Cajun salt.

The space is nautically inspired with guests being greeted by a Poseidon statue, the restaurant's logo, the moment they enter the doors with simulated wave lights illuminating him. A bright dining room showcases blue chairs and wooden tables with bright orange booth seating flanked on the right. A bar can be seen at the center of the room, adorned with netting and a merman, with Aqua Boil spelled out in bold electric blue lights. A giant blue and white octopus with long lashes can be seen painted along the wall and decorative oars, paddles, anchors and life rings are accented throughout for an immersive under the sea aesthetic.

Aqua Boil is located at 750 9th Avenue. For more information, visit their web site at www.aquaboilnyc.com or call 212-464-7428. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook @aquaboilnyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aqua Boil





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You