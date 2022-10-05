Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 05, 2022  
APERTURE CELLARS-Barrel Fermented Sauvignon Blanc is a Crowd Pleaser

There is something special about a wine that can give you satisfaction, elegance and complexity throughout every season. Sonoma County's winery, Aperture Cellars has an ever evolving and increasing portfolio has a wide range, consisting of red blends, site specific wines, as well as white grape delegates that appeal to every wine journey and palate. Jesse Katz, Aperture's founder and winemaker has tirelessly worked towards creating Bordeaux-style wines around precision, excellence and terroir characteristics, resulting in complex wines for all times of the year.

Our readers will like to know about Aperture's Barrel-Fermented Sauvignon Blanc (SRP: $45) The wine has been a constant crowd pleaser from vintage to vintage, and the 2021 vintage is by no means an exception. The 2021 sauvignon blanc is the first vintage to include estate-grown sémillion and sauvignon musqué that was planted on the Aperture property in 2019. These two estate blocks were hand-harvested in early September while sauvignon blanc from Dry Stack Vineyard in the Bennett Valley AVA was brought in in early October, consistent with this vineyard's unique late-ripening characteristics.

This vintage was the first full vintage the winemaking team did not have to evacuate from the winery due to fires, so the team sees this as a true masterpiece as they were able to monitor and manipulate the wines more precisely than previous vintages, making this an unbelievably special wine. Aperture's Sauvignon Blanc has crisp nature and with the added Sémillion, it is an ideal wine for fall and winter weather.

Aperture Cellars is located at 12291 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg, CA 95448. To learn more about the winery and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://aperture-cellars.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aperture Cellars




