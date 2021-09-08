ANGRY ORCHARD Cinnful Apple Cider and their Fall Hall Variety Pack

If there's one thing Angry Orchard drinkers crave, it's nostalgia. So, just in time for Harvest and Halloween season, they are happy to re-introduce Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple Cider. Included in their festive, brand new Fall Haul variety pack, Cinnful combines our traditional juicy apple flavor with a SINFUL twist - bold cinnamon notes for a spicy-sweet kick. It's fall in a bottle, baby. The Angry Orchard Fall Haul variety pack is sure to bring flavor and cozy vibes to all of your Harvest and Halloween celebrations.

And while Cinnful is an OG fan-favorite, the variety pack also includes Angry Orchard's new Peach Mango and Strawberry ciders as well as our staple Crisp Apple cider. The variety pack is currently available nationwide starting at $15.99 with prices varying by market now through the end of the year.

And if you are looking for other ways to celebrate fall with Angry Orchard join them at the actual Angry Orchard in Walden, NY for cider flights, tours, and Cinnful on tap. The 60-acre orchard is nestled in the heart of the beautiful Hudson Valley and is the perfect place to visit if you are on the East Coast and looking for any and all apple-related activities.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard