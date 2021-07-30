ABSENTE ABSINTHE REFINED and Van Gogh-Ideal Together

Broadwayworld Food and Wine recently visited the marvelous Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit located at Pier 36 on the East River. A new and very special addition to the premises, The Secret Absinthe Bar by Absente Absinthe Refined, is a beautiful venue with elegant French décor. It is perfect for relaxing when you are at the exhibit and they have plans to serve craft cocktails in the near future.

We enjoyed a presentation by Jean-Baptiste Robert, the head of Crillon that imports HB Pastis, Absente, and Rhum Barbancourt in the US. He is also the owner of Distillerie de Provence, one of the oldest distilleries in France. Jean-Baptiste gave us fascinating information about absinthe, its history that dates back to ancient Egypt when it was used for medical purposes, and the spirit's current allure.

Absinthe is an anise-flavored spirit that works beautifully in cocktails. Jean Baptiste commented, "Absinthe will respect the identity of the drink." It is an ingredient in the classic Sazerac and also makes a nice Spritz. Absinthe blends well with vodka and gin and works beautifully in drinks that include the Old Fashioned.

Absinthe and Van Gogh are ideal together. While Vincent Van Gogh is of Dutch origin, a large body of his art focused on French landscapes. The spirit gained great popularity in the 1800's in bars, bistros and cafés throughout France winning favor with all social classes and the artistic community.

Absente absinthe is made by following one of the oldest recipes dating back to the 19th century using the highest quality artisanal distillation methods and ingredients. The recipe includes the infamous botanical, wormwood, or artemisia absinthium, the key ingredient in the authentic absinthe recipe. Absente absinthes are produced in the South of France using the same ingredients as a century and a half ago.

For more information on Crillon Importers, visit: https://crillonimportersltd.com/.

To find out about the distilling process of Absente Absinthe, watch this YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccIZ6MrUyZo. To learn more about Distillerie de Provence, visit: https://www.distilleries-provence.com/en/.

For more information on the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and to obtain tickets, visit: https://www.vangoghnyc.com.

Photo Credit: Raoul Beltrame