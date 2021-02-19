SEPTIMA MALBEC 2018 from Argentina

We want our readers to know about a very special wine from Argentina. Séptima Malbec 2018 is a luscious and balanced red wine with aromas of blackberries, mulberry, plum jam, and dark chocolate. It's a malbec that pairs beautifully with a bevy of fine foods that includes lean, grilled meats, pastas with tomato sauce and a charcuterie platter with semi-hard cheeses.

Paula Borgo, the Séptima Head Winemaker, is spearheading the vineyard's efforts to cultivate diversity through their prized wines that include Gran Reserva, Obra Malbec, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Paula explores new viticulture practices and innovations to further develop the quality and consistency of the Bodega Séptima portfolio. The vineyards are farmed sustainably with a vision for future generations. The name, Bodega Séptima, meaning "seventh," is Codorniu-Ravento's seventh winery in the company's portfolio.

Séptima Malbec 2018 is an accessible and reasonably priced wine with an SRP of $15. Explore the wines of Bodega Séptima by visiting https://www.bodegaseptima.com/en/the-winery/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas Séptima