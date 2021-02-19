Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

SEPTIMA MALBEC 2018 from Argentina

SEPTIMA MALBEC 2018

Feb. 19, 2021  
SEPTIMA MALBEC 2018 from Argentina

We want our readers to know about a very special wine from Argentina. Séptima Malbec 2018 is a luscious and balanced red wine with aromas of blackberries, mulberry, plum jam, and dark chocolate. It's a malbec that pairs beautifully with a bevy of fine foods that includes lean, grilled meats, pastas with tomato sauce and a charcuterie platter with semi-hard cheeses.

Paula Borgo, the Séptima Head Winemaker, is spearheading the vineyard's efforts to cultivate diversity through their prized wines that include Gran Reserva, Obra Malbec, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Paula explores new viticulture practices and innovations to further develop the quality and consistency of the Bodega Séptima portfolio. The vineyards are farmed sustainably with a vision for future generations. The name, Bodega Séptima, meaning "seventh," is Codorniu-Ravento's seventh winery in the company's portfolio.

SEPTIMA MALBEC 2018 from Argentina

Séptima Malbec 2018 is an accessible and reasonably priced wine with an SRP of $15. Explore the wines of Bodega Séptima by visiting https://www.bodegaseptima.com/en/the-winery/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas Séptima


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dancer Sticker
Eat Sleep Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Legend T-Shirt

Related Articles
MIFUNE New York Opens Outdoor Patio & Launches New Menu Photo

MIFUNE New York Opens Outdoor Patio & Launches New Menu

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Announces 2021 Award Winners Photo

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Announces 2021 Award Winners

Cooking Time: Chef Jonathan Bennos EGGPLANT PARMESAN Recipe Photo

Cooking Time: Chef Jonathan Benno's EGGPLANT PARMESAN Recipe

BAREBELLS Launches Chocolate Dough Bar in Time for Valentine’s Day Photo

BAREBELLS Launches Chocolate Dough Bar in Time for Valentine’s Day


From This Author Marina Kennedy