Watch Royal Danish Ballet's NAPOLI Online Now

The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming "Napoli" on its website for free.

"Napoli" is a three-act ballet from 1842 by Danish choreographer August Bournonville.

The Royal Danish Ballet's artistic director, Nikolaj Hübbe, describes "Napoli" as the "most life-affirming work" in the Royal Danish's repertory.

Set in Naples, the tale is of poor young lovers Teresina and Gennaro, who together manage to defeat even the worst obstacles and temptations, so that they can finally have a wedding in the streets of Naples.

Check it out here!

One of the core tasks of the Royal Ballet is to continue and develop Bournonville's ballets, which are characterized by their fine sense of mimic narration and effortless ease, and the legacy of Bournonville will always be the root of the company's repertoire. But at the same time, the company also has the capacity to interpret the magnificent ballets of the Russian tradition as well as an ambition to constantly expand and renew the repertoire with works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins as well as new works by choreographers in modern ballet.

To be able to present such a broad and demanding repertoire of high artistic quality requires a large company of talented and talented dancers who, in all over 100 performances a year, master the many varying tasks and styles.

The Royal Ballet has a company consisting of approx. 80 dancers. In addition to Danes, the company consists of dancers from the USA, England, France, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Spain, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Korea, Romania, Monaco and Kazakhstan.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You