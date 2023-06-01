WADE Dance Inc. Hosts Pride Residency Performance This Month

The performance is the culmination of the Pride Residency and will be held at the Jack Crystal Theater.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 2 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE And More To Perform At The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards; Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE And More To Perform At The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards; Presenters Announced
The Bessies Announce Nominees For 2023 Bessie Awards Photo 4 The Bessies Announce Nominees For 2023 Bessie Awards

The Bessies Announce Nominees For 2023 Bessie Awards

WADE Dance Inc. presents their Pride Residency Performance on June 21, 2023. The performance is the culmination of the Pride Residency and will be held at the Jack Crystal Theater, 111 Second Avenue (5th floor) at 7:00pm.

A reception with the artists will follow the performance with a $10 donation payable via Venmo @WADEdance. All proceeds directly support the artists in this evening's

performance. For more information, visit https://wadedance.org/pride-residency WADE, supported by the Department of Dance at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, is hosting the inaugural Pride Residency 2023.

The residency awards fifty (50) hours of rehearsal space to two (2) emerging LGBTQ2+ choreographers to create a new work or finetune an existing one. The choreographers receive mentoring feedback from WADE collaborators, a fully produced performance in the Jack Crystal Theater free to the audience, professional photographs and videos for their portfolio and a small stipend. 

The residency responds to the need for underrepresented and historically marginalized artists for free rehearsal space and professional production opportunities to create work that amplifies their voices and experiences.

The featured artists for Summer 2023 include choreographers Anna Caffarelli, Crimson Moeller, Ke’Ron Wilson and dancers Elise Dawson, Gia Falzone, Gabby Gubitosi, Madeline Jafari, Dahyun Kim, Kabirah Lewis, Anya Susan.

The performance will present two (2) twenty (20) minutes new works:

● Club Caucus by Anna Caffarelli and Crimson Moeller builds a world where queer club kids are the politicians of the U.S government. Through whacking, vogueing, animation, and contemporary dance theater, Club Caucus draws parallels between the showmanship of club culture and political discourse. To help bring this narrative to life, we studied recognizable gestures and facial expressions used in political speeches and distorted and exaggerated them

over time. Theatricality informs the piece. The commentary being: when we let politics become theater, polarization prevents us from finding similarities within our humanity.

● Liminal Woman by Ke’Ron Wilson is an abstract manifestation of the choreographer’s lived experience as a black trans femme, and the effects of those experiences on the psyche and the body. The piece explores the role somatic healing plays in the shadow integration process, which consists of bringing a suppressed part of the psyche into full consciousness; And, with a full cast of BIPOC trans+ dancers, it also seeks to communicate the integral role that community plays in the trans experience. Ultimately, Liminal Woman seeks to reconcile the trans capacity for courage with the very real need trans people have for safety, support, and belonging.

The residency and performance are directed and curated by Giada Matteini. The performance will have ASL interpretation.

WADE (Wandering Avian Dance Experience) is a women-led multifaceted performing arts company working at the intersection of art and social justice. We are focused on supporting the voices and artistic expressions of women and historically underrepresented artists. WADE offers numerous points of entry into art and activism through educational programs and curated festivals in the US and Europe. www.wadedance.org




RELATED STORIES - Dance

National Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year Performanc Photo
National Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year Performance

National Dance Institute (NDI) will celebrate the life of Dr. Maya Angelou at 'RISE,' their 2023 Event of the Year from June 17-19 at NYU Skirball Center. This event will include vibrant performances of dance and live music from over 100 talented children from New York City public schools. 

Free JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances F Photo
Free JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances From Past Productions

The Joffrey Ballet has announced the programming for the first-of-its-kind Joffrey for All Celebration, which will feature performances by Joffrey Company Artists, the Joffrey Academy of Dance, and students from the Joffrey Community Engagement programs.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host Workshop Series At Peridance Photo
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host Workshop Series At Peridance

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces their Workshop Series at Peridance from June 26-30, 2023. The workshop will be held Monday-Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. Individual classes are $24 per class; the full week rate is $100.

The Long Journey Home Photo
The Long Journey Home

Standing in a rehearsal room aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, haloed by the sun setting behind an American flag flapping in the wind off the Hudson River, Román Baca gives his performers their mission: They must complete their choreography for a special Memorial Day weekend performance that’s just five days away. 


More Hot Stories For You

National Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year PerformanceNational Dance Institute Celebrates Life of Maya Angelou with Event of the Year Performance
Free JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances From Past ProductionsFree JOFFREY FOR ALL Celebration At Pritzker Pavilion Features Fan-favorite Performances From Past Productions
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host Workshop Series At PeridanceAmanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host Workshop Series At Peridance
Royal Academy Of Dance Launches Céline Gittens' Introduction To Dance Scholarship 2023Royal Academy Of Dance Launches Céline Gittens' Introduction To Dance Scholarship 2023

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS