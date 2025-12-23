GLORIA – A TRIPLE BILL To Be Presented At His Majesty’s Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia and The New Zealand Dance Company will present GLORIA – A Triple Bill at His Majesty's Theatre, running March 31 through April 1, 2026. The program brings together three works honoring the legacy of the late choreographer Douglas Wright, whose work has played a significant role in the dance histories of Australia and New Zealand.

The evening centers on a restaging of Wright’s Gloria, performed live with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra and St George's Cathedral Consort. Originally presented as part of earlier festival programming, Gloria is set to Antonio Vivaldi’s sacred score and returns as part of a contemporary reexamination of Wright’s influence.

The triple bill also includes two new works by choreographers from both sides of the Tasman. Co3 Founding Artistic Director Raewyn Hill contributes A Moving Portrait, a meditation on ageing, fragility, and grace set to Arvo Pärt’s Tabula Rasa. Artistic Director of The New Zealand Dance Company Moss Paterson presents Lament, a work shaped by themes of memory, resilience, and whakapapa, created in dialogue with Wright’s artistic legacy.

Together, the three works form a cross-cultural program reflecting Wright’s lasting impact on contemporary dance in the region, while also showcasing new choreographic voices engaging with his work and influence.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $75, plus booking fees.