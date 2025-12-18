Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Unveils 2026 Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Faculty & Guest Artists

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Tivoli, NY has revealed the faculty and guest artists for the 2026 Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive. KBI is a unique training program designed for young dancers between the ages 13 and 18 to develop exceptional technical skills, artistic refinement, and a sophisticated approach to repertoire, with the ultimate goal of preparing attendees for a career in the arts. KBI 2026 will take place June 22, 2026-August 15, 2026.

Along with KBI Artistic Director Paloma Herrera, resident instructors include Kaatsbaan co-founders Martine van Hamel, Kevin McKenzie, and long-time returning teacher Lorin Mathis. Adrienne Schulte (Session 1), Jessica Saund (Session 2), Luciana Paris (Session 3), and Beth Ferrell (Session 4) will also join our roster of incredible faculty.

Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive offers the unique experience of intimately working with acclaimed choreographers-debuting contemporary world premieres that are hand crafted for their students at the end-of-session showcases. We are fortunate to have Maria Konrad (Session 1), Gemma Bond (Session 2), Kelly King (Session 3), and Jessica Lang (Session 4) with us for KBI 2026.

Their program boasts acclaimed Guest Artists from around the world who teach masterclasses throughout each session, passing on invaluable mentorship to their students. The Guest Artists for KBI 2026 include Gillian Murphy(Session 1), Rebecca Krohn (Session 2), Christine Shevchenko (Session 3), and Wendy Whelan (Session 4).

Situated on 153 acres of rolling countryside in the Hudson Valley in Upstate New York, Kaatsbaan is a sanctuary for artists seeking inspiration and tranquility. Their campus offers an idyllic environment for focused, dedicated training.

Dancers will attend classes in world-class dance studios equipped with sprung floors, large windows, barres, and mirrors, creating an optimal learning environment.

Kaatsbaan offers options for either onsite boarding (limited availability) or day students, plus a commercially renovated kitchen with an onsite chef who prepares each meal fresh with locally sourced ingredients. We take into account all dietary restrictions and allergies, attempting their best to cater towards everyone's needs.

Joining the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive means becoming a part of a vibrant artistic community. You'll have the chance to interact with fellow dancers, choreographers, and visiting artists, creating lasting connections in the dance world.

Session 1: June 22-July 4, 2026

Session 2: July 6-July 18, 2026

Session 3: July 20-August 1, 2026

Session 4: August 3-August 15, 2026

Eligibility

You must:

be between the ages of 13 and 18 during the KBI session(s)

be available for the entire session you sign up for

be fully immunized according to the NYS Immunization Requirements for School

Attendance. Kaatsbaan follows COVID-19 protocols as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control

have a minimum of 2 years of prior training in pointe work.

In-person auditions will take place January 16-17 at Gibney Studios, located at 890 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, in Studio 5-2. An additional audition will take place in Tivoli at Kaatsbaan (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583) on January 18, 12:00-1:30 PM. For more information and to register to audition at Gibney Studios on January 16 or 17, please visit here. Click here to register for an audition at Tivoli on January 18. Additionally, they are currently accepting video auditions; video requirements and registration details can be found here. Please reach out to balletintensive@kaatsbaan.org with any questions.