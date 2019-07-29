Verb Ballets Partners With Lakeside Symphony Orchestra

Verb Ballets performs with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Meyer at Lakeside Chautauqua in the Hoover Auditorium on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 8:15 PM. The Lakeside Symphony Orchestra is made up of more than 90 musicians from across the country that have devoted many years of service to Lakeside community. This season Lakeside Chautauqua welcomes New Music Director & Conductor Daniel Meyer to the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra.

Witness the timeless tale of Carmen: The Story of Passionas it unfolds with a new interpretation of the classic characters choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson. Accompanied by the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra, the music drives the tale of obsession in desperate acts of desire in this love saga. Also, on the program Kay Eichman's neo-classical ballet, Mendelssohn Italian Symphony, brings music visualization in the exuberant Allegro that will sweep you off your feet with the dancers' technical virtuosity.

Don't miss this performance in the historic Lakeside community on the beautiful shores of Lake Erie. The Verb Ballets performance will start at 8:15pm. The performance is included with day passes to Lakeside Chatauqua. The doors to Hoover Auditorium open a half-hour prior to the start of the show. Seats are not reserved, but available on a first-come, first-served basis. Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community located at 236 Walnut Avenue Lakeside, Ohio 43440. Day passes to the Lakeside Chautauqua are available for $23.50 for Adults and as always, kids age 12 & under and guests over age 90 are always free. Parking is an additional fee. Chautauqua Passes may be purchased online at tickets.lakesideohio.com or upon entering the gates of Lakeside. Please allow two weeks for online processing.







