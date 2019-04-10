Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Medalists And Winners

Announcing the medalists and recipients of scholarships and company contracts of the 9th Annual Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, which includes both classical and contemporary dance. Classical entrants selected their dances from a list created by VKIBC, including variations and pas de deux from Swan Lake, Flames of Paris, La Bayadere, Talisman, Walpurgis Nacht, Laurencia, and many more.

The mandatory classical male and female solos for senior dancers were from Serge Lifar's "Suite en Blanc," and dancers received special coaching in the Lifar style from Charles Jude, former etoile with the Paris Opera Ballet. Contemporary dancers competed with original choreographies.

VKIBC 2020, scheduled for March 15-20, 2020, will celebrate two exciting events: the 10th Anniversary of VKIBC, and the 40th Anniversary of Valentina Kozlova's defection from the Bolshoi Ballet to the U.S.

The jury was led this year by Charles Jude (France, former etoile Paris Opera Ballet, for classical) and Mi Sook Jeon (South Korea, choreographer/dance educator, for contemporary). Judges were: Peter Breuer (Austria), director Salzburg Ballet Anderson Santana (Belgium), Artistic Director, Brussels Int'l Ballet School Richardo Scheir (Brazil), former Artistic Director Sao Jose dos Campos Dance Company Nina M. Buisson (France), contemporary dance teacher/choreographer Gyorgy Szakaly (Hungary), Professor, Hungarian Dance Academy Aivars Leimanis (Latvia), Artistic Director, Latvian National Ballet Company Patricia Aulestia De Alba (Mexico), Founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano Olga Guardia de Smoak (Panama), President of New Orleans Int'l Ballet Conference Sergei Soloviev (Russia), Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris Nikolai Tsiskaridze (Russia), Rector, Vaganova Ballet Academy, St. Petersburg Sun Hee Kim (South Korea), Dean, School of Dance, Korea National University of Arts Paul McRae (USA), Assistant Director, New Jersey Ballet Radenko Pavlovich (USA), Artistic Director, Columbia Classical Ballet Michael Pink (USA), Artistic Director, Milwaukee Ballet.





MEDALISTS AND RECIPIENTS OF SCHOLARHIPS AND COMPANY CONTRACTS:

Classical Youth Female (Youth ages 11 and 12)

Gold - #111 Isabela Cabral Saqueti (Brazil)

Silver - #110 Ana Clara Barboza (Brazil)

Silver - #112 Zaira Meza (Mexico)

Bronze - #104 Nikita Conn (USA)

Classical Youth Male

Silver - #106 Seongmo Koo (South Korea)

Classical Student Female (Student ages 13 and 14)

Gold - #218 Chaeyeon Kang (South Korea)

Silver - #204 Michaela Fairon (UK)

Bronze - #210 Mariana Are?as (Brazil)

Bronze - #215 Victoria Sist (Paraguay)

Classical Junior Female (Junior ages 15-17)

Gold - #323 Daltrey Schmidt (USA)

Silver - #316 Jillian Schubert (USA)

Silver - #306 Ana Carolina Ventura (Brazil)

Bronze - #302 Barbara Dias (Brazil)

Bronze - #318 Debanhi Garza (Mexico)

Classical Junior Male

Gold - #317 Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil)

Classical Senior 1 Female (Senior 1 ages 18-21)

Gold - #410 Juliette Itou (France)

Gold - #415 Park Ha Eun (South Korea)

Silver - #408 Choi Mokrin (South Korea)

Bronze - #416 Gwak Ji Oh (South Korea)

Bronze - #413 Ariadna Herzig (Poland)

Classical Senior 1 Male

Gold - #412 Ryu Seong Woo (South Korea)

Classical Senior 2 Male (Senior 2 ages 22-26)

Silver - #501 Germans Sevchenko (Latvia)

Bronze - #505 Niccolo Balossini (France)

Contemporary Solo Division 1 Female

Gold - #602 Tenika Rush (UK)

Silver - #604 Maria Carolina Gaspar (Brazil)

Bronze - #607 Zaira Meza (Mexico)

Contemporary Solo Division 2 Female

Gold - #703 Sadie Weintraub (Ireland)

Silver - #705 Jessica Magali Alfonzo Ramos (Brazil)

Bronze - #701 Oh Yu Min (South Korea)

Bronze - #702 Adriana Gonzalez Maidana (Brazil)

Contemporary Solo Division 3 Female

Gold - #807 Kim Jungyoon (South Korea)

Gold - #818 Goh You Jean (South Korea)

Gold - #812 Josie Ridgway (UK)

Silver - #813 Cho Minkyoung (South Korea)

Silver - #804 Magali Monserrat Parades Perez (Brazil)

Bronze - #809 Lee Ju-Yeong (South Korea)

Bronze - #805 Lee Hyo Joung (South Korea)

Contemporary Solo Division 3 Male

Gold - #816 Jang Junyeong (South Korea)

Silver - #814 Moon Daegyu (South Korea)

Contemporary Solo Division 4 Female

Gold - #907 Jeon Hee Won (South Korea)

Gold - #910 Suh Yejin (South Korea)

Silver - #909 Sohn Seung Ri (South Korea)

Bronze - #902 Stella Carvalho (Brazil)

Bronze - #905 Helen Jihea Kim (South Korea)

Contemporary Solo Division 4 Male

Gold - #904 Rickirley Costa (Brazil)

Silver - #908 Choi Hyeong Gyu (South Korea)

Silver - #911 Kim Jigong (South Korea)

Bronze - #913 Abel Rivarola (Paraguay)

Best Contemporary Ensemble

#12 - Storm (Brazil)

Best Contemporary Duet

#14 - Point of No Return (Russia)

Best Interpretation Compulsory Classical Female

#401 - Rajna Removic (Hungary)

Best Interpretation Compulsory Classical Male

#412 - Ryu Seong Woo (South Korea)

Scholarships and Company Contracts

STAGE ARCHACHON

INTERNATIONAL BALLET SUMMER WORKSHOP

410 JULIETTE ITOU

415 PARK HA EUN

401 RAJNA REMOVIC

412 RYU SEONG WOO

323 DATTREY SCHMIDT

316 JILLIAN SCHUBERT

2 WEEKS TRAINING AT CONSERVATOIRE NATIONAL

SUPERIEUR DE MUSIQUE ET DE DANSE DE PARIS (FRANCE)

316 JILLIAN SCHUBERT

412 RYU SEONG WOO

NEW JERSEY BALLET

5 WEEKS PROGRAM JULY 15-AUG. 16

104 NIKITA CONN

603 ASHLEY ZOE MEDINA SNCHEZ

607 ZAIRA MEZA

HUNGARY SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM

TUITION & HOUSING AND FOOD AUG 5TH -20TH

306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA

SALZBURG INTERNATIONAL BALLET ACADEMY

306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA

415 PARK HA EUN

BRUSSELS INTERNATIONAL BALLET SCHOOL

YEAR ROUND PROFESSIONAL TRAINING PROGRAM

PARTIAL SCHOLARSHIP

306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA

303 SERENA REED

325 ANAIS DIAZ FUENTES

PARTIAL SUMMER PROGRAM

303 SERENA REED

306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA

316 JILLIAN SCHUBERT

323 DALTREY SCHMIDT

325 ANAIS DIAZ FUENTES

SUMMER PROGRAM FULL SCHOLARSHIP

111 ISABELA CABRAL SAQUETI

BOSTON BALLET SCHOOL

SUMMER INTENSIVE TUITION

318 DEBANHI GARZA

VKDF TRAINEE CONTRACT

2019-2020 SEASON

ANDREA HUDSON

ANA CAROLINA VENTURA

DÉBANHI GARZA

CAMILLA CONCEICAO

PAOLA VILLARREAL

DYMPHNA GERGERICH

DALTREY SCHMIDT

ANIS DIAZ FUENTES

NICTÉ ALEXIA RAMIREZ SALAZAR

GABRIELA DE PAIVA

JULIETTE ITOU

LUCIA GRAU

CATALINA MENENDEZ

VKDCNY SCHOOL INVITATION

2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR

ANA CLARA BABOZA

ISABELA CABRAL SAQUITI

MARIA CAROLINA GASPAR

GALA PERFORMANCE IN LATVIA AUGUST 3RD

14 DUET/TITLE OF THE PIECE POINT OF NO RETURN

MILWAUKEE BALLET

2ND COMPANY CONTRACT

410 JULIETTE ITOU

COLUMBIA CLASSICAL BALLET CONTRACT

410 JULIETTE ITOU





