Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Medalists And Winners
Announcing the medalists and recipients of scholarships and company contracts of the 9th Annual Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, which includes both classical and contemporary dance. Classical entrants selected their dances from a list created by VKIBC, including variations and pas de deux from Swan Lake, Flames of Paris, La Bayadere, Talisman, Walpurgis Nacht, Laurencia, and many more.
The mandatory classical male and female solos for senior dancers were from Serge Lifar's "Suite en Blanc," and dancers received special coaching in the Lifar style from Charles Jude, former etoile with the Paris Opera Ballet. Contemporary dancers competed with original choreographies.
VKIBC 2020, scheduled for March 15-20, 2020, will celebrate two exciting events: the 10th Anniversary of VKIBC, and the 40th Anniversary of Valentina Kozlova's defection from the Bolshoi Ballet to the U.S.
The jury was led this year by Charles Jude (France, former etoile Paris Opera Ballet, for classical) and Mi Sook Jeon (South Korea, choreographer/dance educator, for contemporary). Judges were: Peter Breuer (Austria), director Salzburg Ballet Anderson Santana (Belgium), Artistic Director, Brussels Int'l Ballet School Richardo Scheir (Brazil), former Artistic Director Sao Jose dos Campos Dance Company Nina M. Buisson (France), contemporary dance teacher/choreographer Gyorgy Szakaly (Hungary), Professor, Hungarian Dance Academy Aivars Leimanis (Latvia), Artistic Director, Latvian National Ballet Company Patricia Aulestia De Alba (Mexico), Founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano Olga Guardia de Smoak (Panama), President of New Orleans Int'l Ballet Conference Sergei Soloviev (Russia), Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris Nikolai Tsiskaridze (Russia), Rector, Vaganova Ballet Academy, St. Petersburg Sun Hee Kim (South Korea), Dean, School of Dance, Korea National University of Arts Paul McRae (USA), Assistant Director, New Jersey Ballet Radenko Pavlovich (USA), Artistic Director, Columbia Classical Ballet Michael Pink (USA), Artistic Director, Milwaukee Ballet.
MEDALISTS AND RECIPIENTS OF SCHOLARHIPS AND COMPANY CONTRACTS:
Classical Youth Female (Youth ages 11 and 12)
Gold - #111 Isabela Cabral Saqueti (Brazil)
Silver - #110 Ana Clara Barboza (Brazil)
Silver - #112 Zaira Meza (Mexico)
Bronze - #104 Nikita Conn (USA)
Classical Youth Male
Silver - #106 Seongmo Koo (South Korea)
Classical Student Female (Student ages 13 and 14)
Gold - #218 Chaeyeon Kang (South Korea)
Silver - #204 Michaela Fairon (UK)
Bronze - #210 Mariana Are?as (Brazil)
Bronze - #215 Victoria Sist (Paraguay)
Classical Junior Female (Junior ages 15-17)
Gold - #323 Daltrey Schmidt (USA)
Silver - #316 Jillian Schubert (USA)
Silver - #306 Ana Carolina Ventura (Brazil)
Bronze - #302 Barbara Dias (Brazil)
Bronze - #318 Debanhi Garza (Mexico)
Classical Junior Male
Gold - #317 Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil)
Classical Senior 1 Female (Senior 1 ages 18-21)
Gold - #410 Juliette Itou (France)
Gold - #415 Park Ha Eun (South Korea)
Silver - #408 Choi Mokrin (South Korea)
Bronze - #416 Gwak Ji Oh (South Korea)
Bronze - #413 Ariadna Herzig (Poland)
Classical Senior 1 Male
Gold - #412 Ryu Seong Woo (South Korea)
Classical Senior 2 Male (Senior 2 ages 22-26)
Silver - #501 Germans Sevchenko (Latvia)
Bronze - #505 Niccolo Balossini (France)
Contemporary Solo Division 1 Female
Gold - #602 Tenika Rush (UK)
Silver - #604 Maria Carolina Gaspar (Brazil)
Bronze - #607 Zaira Meza (Mexico)
Contemporary Solo Division 2 Female
Gold - #703 Sadie Weintraub (Ireland)
Silver - #705 Jessica Magali Alfonzo Ramos (Brazil)
Bronze - #701 Oh Yu Min (South Korea)
Bronze - #702 Adriana Gonzalez Maidana (Brazil)
Contemporary Solo Division 3 Female
Gold - #807 Kim Jungyoon (South Korea)
Gold - #818 Goh You Jean (South Korea)
Gold - #812 Josie Ridgway (UK)
Silver - #813 Cho Minkyoung (South Korea)
Silver - #804 Magali Monserrat Parades Perez (Brazil)
Bronze - #809 Lee Ju-Yeong (South Korea)
Bronze - #805 Lee Hyo Joung (South Korea)
Contemporary Solo Division 3 Male
Gold - #816 Jang Junyeong (South Korea)
Silver - #814 Moon Daegyu (South Korea)
Contemporary Solo Division 4 Female
Gold - #907 Jeon Hee Won (South Korea)
Gold - #910 Suh Yejin (South Korea)
Silver - #909 Sohn Seung Ri (South Korea)
Bronze - #902 Stella Carvalho (Brazil)
Bronze - #905 Helen Jihea Kim (South Korea)
Contemporary Solo Division 4 Male
Gold - #904 Rickirley Costa (Brazil)
Silver - #908 Choi Hyeong Gyu (South Korea)
Silver - #911 Kim Jigong (South Korea)
Bronze - #913 Abel Rivarola (Paraguay)
Best Contemporary Ensemble
#12 - Storm (Brazil)
Best Contemporary Duet
#14 - Point of No Return (Russia)
Best Interpretation Compulsory Classical Female
#401 - Rajna Removic (Hungary)
Best Interpretation Compulsory Classical Male
#412 - Ryu Seong Woo (South Korea)
Scholarships and Company Contracts
STAGE ARCHACHON
INTERNATIONAL BALLET SUMMER WORKSHOP
410 JULIETTE ITOU
415 PARK HA EUN
401 RAJNA REMOVIC
412 RYU SEONG WOO
323 DATTREY SCHMIDT
316 JILLIAN SCHUBERT
2 WEEKS TRAINING AT CONSERVATOIRE NATIONAL
SUPERIEUR DE MUSIQUE ET DE DANSE DE PARIS (FRANCE)
316 JILLIAN SCHUBERT
412 RYU SEONG WOO
NEW JERSEY BALLET
5 WEEKS PROGRAM JULY 15-AUG. 16
104 NIKITA CONN
603 ASHLEY ZOE MEDINA SNCHEZ
607 ZAIRA MEZA
HUNGARY SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM
TUITION & HOUSING AND FOOD AUG 5TH -20TH
306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA
SALZBURG INTERNATIONAL BALLET ACADEMY
306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA
415 PARK HA EUN
BRUSSELS INTERNATIONAL BALLET SCHOOL
YEAR ROUND PROFESSIONAL TRAINING PROGRAM
PARTIAL SCHOLARSHIP
306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA
303 SERENA REED
325 ANAIS DIAZ FUENTES
PARTIAL SUMMER PROGRAM
303 SERENA REED
306 ANA CAROLINA VENTURA
316 JILLIAN SCHUBERT
323 DALTREY SCHMIDT
325 ANAIS DIAZ FUENTES
SUMMER PROGRAM FULL SCHOLARSHIP
111 ISABELA CABRAL SAQUETI
BOSTON BALLET SCHOOL
SUMMER INTENSIVE TUITION
318 DEBANHI GARZA
VKDF TRAINEE CONTRACT
2019-2020 SEASON
ANDREA HUDSON
ANA CAROLINA VENTURA
DÉBANHI GARZA
CAMILLA CONCEICAO
PAOLA VILLARREAL
DYMPHNA GERGERICH
DALTREY SCHMIDT
ANIS DIAZ FUENTES
NICTÉ ALEXIA RAMIREZ SALAZAR
GABRIELA DE PAIVA
JULIETTE ITOU
LUCIA GRAU
CATALINA MENENDEZ
VKDCNY SCHOOL INVITATION
2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR
ANA CLARA BABOZA
ISABELA CABRAL SAQUITI
MARIA CAROLINA GASPAR
GALA PERFORMANCE IN LATVIA AUGUST 3RD
14 DUET/TITLE OF THE PIECE POINT OF NO RETURN
MILWAUKEE BALLET
2ND COMPANY CONTRACT
410 JULIETTE ITOU
COLUMBIA CLASSICAL BALLET CONTRACT
410 JULIETTE ITOU