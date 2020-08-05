Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Get to Know ABT's Alexandra Basmagy

Article Pixel

Basmagy is a 32-year-old new mom from New Jersey, and she's bilingual!

Aug. 5, 2020  

The American Ballet Theatre has released a new video as part of its series, ABT Us, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.

In this video, get to know Alexandra Basmagy! She is a 32-year-old new mom from New Jersey, and she's bilingual!

Learn even more in the video below!

VIDEO: Get to Know ABT's Alexandra Basmagy
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You