VIDEO: Eryc Taylor Dance Presents UNCHARTED TERRITORY: DANCERS IN ISOLATION

Eryc Taylor Dance presented a new film, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation, which premiered virtually on YouTube Live on March 21, 2021, at 6 pm EST, introduced by Robbie Fairchild. The event featured guest artist introductions, a word from the Artistic Director, and more. The film is now available for free public viewing through March 28, 2021.

Watch below!

The week of post-premiere festivities will also include daily Instagram Live events with artist and collaborator Q&As, interviews, live rehearsals, and more. All events are free and open to the public, with donations encouraged. Patrons can also text the code "UNCHARTED" to 44-321 to donate.

Tuesday, March 23 @ 6:00pm -- 5X5 Interview Series with photographer, Shannel Resto

Thursday, March 25 @ 6:00pm -- Q&A with ETD dancer & collaborator, Nicole Baker

All events hosted on @eryctaylordance Instagram Live.

Conceived and developed over Zoom, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation features dancers Nicole Baker, Chris Bell, Taylor Ennen, AJ Guevara, Eryc Taylor, and Alex Tenreiro Theis.

Part One: Solitude - Taylor Ennen plays Spenser, who is slowly unraveling in the stillness of her family home.

Part Two: In-Memoriam - AJ Guevara plays Ivan, who just lost his grandmother to the pandemic - she died alone, and now he grieves alone - in a lonely ritual, he tries to summon her spirit.

Part Three: Meltdown - Alex Tenreiro Theis plays Dani, a young attorney who lost her job because of COVID-19 and is on the brink of a mental breakdown.

Part Four: Manhunt -Chris Bell plays "Him," who is tired of feeling trapped home alone and searches for sexual encounters to fill the void during the height of the lockdown.

Part Five: Compulsion - Nicole Baker plays a nurse who struggles with rising paranoia undermining her basic functionality.

"Each dancer recorded themselves, so I have enjoyed getting to know each dancer through the unique movements and angles they chose," said film editor Benny Krown.

Uncharted Territory is for everyone affected by the chain-reactions caused in 2020, especially New Yorkers. The dance film is a cathartic reenactment and time capsule for the period of tension and uncertainty when the global pandemic forced the company to connect in different ways. ETD is particularly interested in involving those who felt the sting of stress, fears, restrictions, and isolation, more specifically essential workers, youth, elderly, people with disabilities, and others who did not receive the support they needed. ETD intends to offer a sense of understanding with inspiration and upliftment.

"My husband was one of the first to suffer a COVID-19 infection for three excruciating weeks in March," said Daniel Tobias, composer. "He survived, but it scared me to death. When Eryc Taylor asked me to compose music for Uncharted Territory, there was already a tsunami of emotions heading his way. Each dancer's story helped me process this tragic epic global pandemic, and I hope the music helped them as well."

Uncharted Territory was born from the need to connect when circumstances have forced dancers apart. Artistic Director Eryc Taylor created an intricate Movement and Expression Chart - upon which the performances and film are based. It randomizes movements, dynamics, and emotions to generate choreography sequence through chance.

During summer 2021, there will be several days of live, outdoor performances of Uncharted Territory and masterclasses hosted by the dancers, utilizing Eryc Taylor's Movement and Expression Chart. Two will be open to the general public, and three dedicated to youths, seniors, and differently-abled persons. These workshops will be priced on a sliding scale of $5-25 to ensure accessibility and part of the Company's ETD Outreach Program.

For more information, please visit: https://etd.nyc/.