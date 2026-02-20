THREE60 To Tour WORLD’S EVOLUTION Across Scotland This Spring

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scottish street dance collective THREE60 will tour its production WORLD’S EVOLUTION across Scotland this spring, opening at Cumbernauld Theatre on February 28, 2026, and continuing through April 23. The work was first presented at Dance International Glasgow in 2022 and reimagined at Platform in 2025.

Founded in 2014 by Divine Tasinda, Kemono L.Riot, Adam McMillan, and Levent Nyembo, THREE60 champions Street and African Diasporic dance forms. WORLD’S EVOLUTION blends African and Caribbean dance traditions with Hip-Hop, krump, and popping, exploring themes of identity, origin, and connection. The production traces a journey from the beginnings of humanity to the present day, centering Africa as the cradle of human life.

Co-director Divine Tasinda describes the work as a Hip-Hop theatre piece that reflects on humanity, creativity, and shared roots, aiming to spark dialogue and encourage reflection.

The tour is supported by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland and includes community workshops and engagement activities alongside performances.

WORLD’S EVOLUTION TOUR DATES

February 28, 6 p.m.

Cumbernauld Theatre

March 6, 7 p.m.

The Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

March 21, 7 p.m.

The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Theatre Royal, Dumfries

April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling

April 10, 7:30 p.m.

The Studio, Capital Theatre, Edinburgh

April 14, 7 p.m.

One Touch Theatre, Eden Court, Inverness

April 23, 6:30 p.m.

The Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Content warnings include haze, flashing lights, loud noises, simulated gunshots, and depictions of violence.

Artistic direction and choreography are by Divine Tasinda, Adam McMillan, Kemono L.Riot, and Levent Nyembo. Performers include Dennis Anin-Badu, Divine Tasinda, Erin Donnelly, Holly Anderson, Marco Barot, Morgan Fehlberg, Rachael Donnelly, and Tori Barclay.

For additional information and tickets, visit www.three60.org.uk.