VIDEO: Cynthia Harvey Chats With Isabella Boylston For ABT's Weekend Talk Series

In this week's conversation series, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Artistic Director and the original Gamzatti in LA BAYADÈRE Cynthia Harvey chats with ABT Principal Isabella Boylston!

They talk about about the making of Makarova's ballet 40 years ago, which character is more fun to dance - Gamzatti vs Nikiya - and the high stakes of being the "first girl" out in the Shades scene.

Watch the video below!

