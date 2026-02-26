Martha Graham Dance Company to Offer Sneak Peek of WE ARE OUR TIME

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series will move off-site for a sneak peek of the PBS documentary Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time on Tuesday, March 17, at 7pm. The event will take place at Theater 200, Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Film Center at NYU, 36 East 8th Street, NYC.

This special evening offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at the creation of Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time before the two-part, three-hour documentary airs in late March on PBS stations across the country. Producers Peter Schnall, Cyndee Readdean, and David Kener will discuss the three-year-plus process behind this monumental look at the work of today's Martha Graham Dance Company. The evening will include a sneak peek at scenes from the new documentary alongside performances by the Graham dancers.

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.

Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world.

The 2025-26 season of the Martha Graham Dance Company is the third season of GRAHAM100, a three-year 100th anniversary celebration of Martha Graham and her Company's legacy.