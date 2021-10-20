VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre Performs CITY OF WOMEN in Honor of World Ballet Day 2021
This beautiful work was filmed during Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Spring Festival.
In celebration of World Ballet Day 2021, The American Ballet Theatre has shared a performance of CITY OF WOMEN, choreographed by ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside.
This beautiful work was filmed during Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Spring Festival.
The video was filmed by Nic Petry & Dancing Camera.
Check out the full performance below!