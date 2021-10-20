Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre Performs CITY OF WOMEN in Honor of World Ballet Day 2021

This beautiful work was filmed during Kaatsbaan Cultural Park's Spring Festival.

Oct. 20, 2021  

In celebration of World Ballet Day 2021, The American Ballet Theatre has shared a performance of CITY OF WOMEN, choreographed by ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside.

The video was filmed by Nic Petry & Dancing Camera.

Check out the full performance below!

