The Martha Graham Dance Company Will Host 2025 Season Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Martha Graham Dance Company will host its 2025 Season Gala on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The event will begin with the Company’s opening night performance at The Joyce Theater in Chelsea followed by a festive dinner at the Altman Building at which guests will find a variety of interactive activities throughout the space. The gala is part of GRAHAM100, the Company’s three-year centennial celebration.

The gala performance at The Joyce will feature the Second Act of Martha Graham’s full-evening masterwork Clytemnestra (1958), with a set by Isamu Noguchi, as well as the world premiere of Cortege from the choreographic duo Baye & Asa, set to a soundscape by Jack Grabow.

Dinner, dancing, and interactive experiences will greet guests at the gala party. Teen dancers from around the greater metropolitan area will perform Graham’s Panorama from 1935, to kick-off the event. Martha Graham, via an AI-generated voice, will welcome guests and invite them to ask the MarthaBot questions at computers set up in the space. While MarthaBot, created by Graham dancer Xin Ying and Kate Landenheim, is not Graham herself (and can never be), the model, which offers answers via text, transforms Graham’s extensive archive into an accessible source of insight and inspiration. A gourmet traveling dinner, created by Pinch Food Design, will be available throughout the space as guests have an opportunity to mingle, dance, and dine with the Graham dancers.

For tickets, please visit www.marthagraham.org/gala.

Comments