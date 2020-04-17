The Good Place Choreographer Nicole Berger Launches SHUT IN DANCE FILM FEST

Choreographer Nicole Berger has launched Shut In Dance Film Fest. The film fest is 'a digital festival for artistic growth and creative collaboration in times of separation.'

The following information about the Film Fest has been shared on festival website:

The Shut In Dance Festival is dedicated to providing free filmmaking tutorials to anyone and everyone interested in capturing movement on camera.

The Shut In Dance Festival will curate a team of Creative Directors who will each provide a directive to inspire a short movement video. These videos will in turn inspire the Creative Directors to envision a final short film, cut together by our professional editors.

The Shut In Dance Festival encourages dance artists and their collaborators to utilize this unique and pivotal time in our shared cultural history to grow artistically and to challenge ourselves in new ways by going deeper into our craft and into our beings. By providing film making tutorials and teaming up with trusted creative professionals we believe participating artists will be catalysts of growth for the fields of dance and film.

The Shut In Dance Festival will premier all finished films as a digital festival. Based on the vision of our Creative Directors, each final film will pull from submitted material to create a crowd-sourced collaborative short dance film, made together, while apart.

For more information visit https://www.holesshortfilm.com/shut-in-dance-film-fest-2020.





