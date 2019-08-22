The Dance Gallery Festival Returns For 13th Year At Ailey Citigroup Theater

The Dance Gallery annual performance Festival will return to New York's Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W 55th St, from Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. The organization, celebrating its 13th year, serves to mentor upcoming national and international choreographers with performance opportunities and residencies. The 2019 DGF Festival will feature more than 15 artists in a weekend of modern and contemporary dance in three distinct and separate programs.

All tickets $20.https://www.dancegalleryfestival.com/ See full lineup below.

This year's Festival will also include a Professional Development Panel on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4pm, at the same location. Artistic directors, choreographers and industry professionals will gather to discuss the different stages of choreographic careers and how presenters and artistic directors make key decisions on whom to commission and present. Free.

The Dance Gallery Festival Lineup:

Friday, Sept. 27 at 4pm - PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PANEL - Free

Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30pm - Level UP - All tickets $20. https://www.dancegalleryfestival.com/tickets Level UP was designed by the Dance Gallery to showcase choreographers ready to advance to the next level of development and promotion of their work. Level UP artists are judged qualified by the selection committee to present at the national level, with each artist to receive 25 minutes of performance time and a commission fee. Level UP artists include: UANA DANS/Nicole Caruana and Stewart/Owen Dance

Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8pm and Sun., Sept. 29 at 3pm - "The Main Event" - All tickets $20. https://www.dancegalleryfestival.com/tickets

Sat., Sept. 28 at 8pm Artists include:

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3:00pm- "The Main Event" - All tickets $20. https://www.dancegalleryfestival.com/tickets

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3pm Artists include:

The Dance Gallery Festival was created in 2007 by Astrid von Ussar and Mojca Ussar and has since become a well-known festival with annual showcases in New York City and Texas. Since its inception, the festival has featured more than 650 dancers and has grown from a single showcase to a festival with performances in NYC and Texas, residency programs for choreographers and free master classes for both NYC and Texas communities. The Festival has been running for the past 12 years and has created opportunities and a community for emerging dance artists.

Under the guidance of Astrid von Ussar, Festival Artistic Director, The Dance Gallery Festival has mentored hundreds of artists seeking to establish a foothold in a business with few resources and much competition.

Over 170 emerging and established choreographers have participated in The Dance Gallery Festival since its founding, with more than twenty-five works commissioned. Many Festival alumni have gone on to perform at Jacob's Pillow, the Joyce Theater, international venues and national television. Video

According to Ms. von Ussar, "the production of modern concert dance is often challenged by the scarcity of suitable and affordable performance venues. The Dance Gallery Festival addresses this problem by providing a state-of-the-art theater, complete with production staff, marketing, and public relations support to showcase each choreographer's work. 'Level Up' artists are now receiving fees in support of the creation of new work, and a residency program has been established with workshops and performances in partnership with the Catskills Arts Society in Livingston Manor NY. We have also expanded our university partnerships," she said.

Read more about THE DANCE GALLERY FESTIVAL here.





