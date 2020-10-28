The Beth Fowler Dance Company has been presenting the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker” at Dekalb’s Egyptian Theatre for 27 years.

The Beth Fowler Dance Company has been presenting the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker" at Dekalb's Egyptian Theatre for 27 years and at the St. Charles North High School for 8 years. Obviously this 2020 Nutcracker Holiday Season is a challenge since the Live Theatres are not open.

Because of their commitment to this community and their talented youth, the company is thinking outside the box to guarantee that the community and their dancers have a safe Nutcracker event!

The company is converting its 27th Annual Nutcracker into a "Nutcracker Movie" with an extended storyline, dialogue and green-screen effects that will give both the dancers and our community a unique experience!

The Egyptian Movie Theatre is working very closely with the Health Department to hold a safe and enjoyable event complete with Red Carpet Appearances for the local Movie Stars!

Learn more at https://bethfowlerschoolofdance.com/the-beth-fowler-dance-company-presents-the-nutcracker-movie/.

