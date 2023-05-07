Technopolis 20 to Present I STAND HERE Dance Performance This Month

The performance will take place at Technopolis 20, on Wednesday, 17th of May 2023

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Gideon Glick to Lead Ballet Drama Series From Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino Photo 1 Gideon Glick to Lead Ballet Drama Series From Amy Sherman-Palladino
DANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 2 DANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Video: 92-Year-Old Joins Rockettes Auditions to Fulfill Lifelong Dream Photo 3 Video: 92-Year-Old Joins Rockettes Auditions to Fulfill Lifelong Dream
SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists Photo 4 SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists

SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists

Inspired by a powerful motivational speech, four female dancers will perform a wonderfully crafted Contemporary Dance piece entitled "I Stand Here".

The performance will take at Technopolis 20, on Wednesday, 17th of May 2023, at 6pm and is organised by 'Room of Hope', a Nicosia based charity organisations that supports survivors of Human Trafficking that collaborated with Kineses Dance Project to create this platform.

Dancers to participate are the four survivors Ellmine, Francine, Joans and Zaviera. Support these incredible women to rediscover "hope". Flourishing in their gift to redesign and becoming their greatest sculpture.

Community outreach manager for ROOM OF HOPE and therapeutic dance practitioner: Leanne Hudson

Free entrance (donations are welcome)

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

Commemorate Juneteenth With Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet June 18 At BAM Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth With Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet June 18 At BAM

Brooklyn Choreographer Jamel Gaines and his dance theater company, Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet (JGCO), will mark Juneteenth 2023 with a program commemorating defining events in African American history and the fight for equal rights at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Sunday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. The multimedia production will include dance, theatre, music, spoken word, film, photography and costuming. Tickets are $30 and are available here.

The Limón Dance Company To Perform At Green-Wood This Month Photo
The Limón Dance Company To Perform At Green-Wood This Month

Exploring The Underworld: The Limón Dance Company At Green-Wood will take place on May 18th , 7:00pm - 8:30pm and May 19th, 7:00pm - 8:30pm.

Review: Trisha Brown Dance Company Presents Its First Choreographic Commission at The Joyc Photo
Review: Trisha Brown Dance Company Presents Its First Choreographic Commission at The Joyce Theater

Trisha Brown Dance Company pays tribute to its legacy and connects new artistic voices in a triple bill program at The Joyce Theater. The season features two focal pieces from Brown's collaboration with Alvin Curran and a brand-new world premiere of the company's first ever choreographic commission by Judith Sánchez Ruíz.

The National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse Photo
The National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse

The National Ballet of Canada's annual fundraising gala MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.


More Hot Stories For You

The National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-DanseThe National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse
Battery Dance to Present The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in AugustBattery Dance to Present The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in August
First Friday Film Festival Livestream A SALUTE TO THE COPASETICS This WeekFirst Friday Film Festival Livestream A SALUTE TO THE COPASETICS This Week
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Returns To NYU Kirball For SPRING MOVES With Four New York City Premieres, May 19-20American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Returns To NYU Kirball For SPRING MOVES With Four New York City Premieres, May 19-20

Videos

VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins' AFTERNOON OF A FAUN Video VIDEO: NYC Ballet Releases New Version Of Jerome Robbins' AFTERNOON OF A FAUN
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS