Technopolis 20 to Present I STAND HERE Dance Performance This Month

Inspired by a powerful motivational speech, four female dancers will perform a wonderfully crafted Contemporary Dance piece entitled "I Stand Here".

The performance will take at Technopolis 20, on Wednesday, 17th of May 2023, at 6pm and is organised by 'Room of Hope', a Nicosia based charity organisations that supports survivors of Human Trafficking that collaborated with Kineses Dance Project to create this platform.

Dancers to participate are the four survivors Ellmine, Francine, Joans and Zaviera. Support these incredible women to rediscover "hope". Flourishing in their gift to redesign and becoming their greatest sculpture.

Community outreach manager for ROOM OF HOPE and therapeutic dance practitioner: Leanne Hudson

Free entrance (donations are welcome)

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.