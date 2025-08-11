THE MARGOT FONTEYN INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION To Be Held In Brazil For The First Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) will bring its flagship event, The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition, to São Paulo, Brazil, from October 11–19, 2025—the first time in the competition’s history it will be held in Latin America. Named for Dame Margot Fonteyn DBE, RAD’s longest-serving president, The Fonteyn is one of the world’s most prestigious ballet competitions, drawing top young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus from across the globe.

Brazilian ballet icons Ana Maria Botafogo and Mayara Magri (Principal, The Royal Ballet) will serve as judges for the final at Auditório Ibirapuera, with Paloma Herrera and Julio Bocca judging the semi-finals. Magri, the competition’s commissioned choreographer for 2025, will premiere a new work that all finalists will perform.

Coaching sessions will launch the week-long event, followed by the semi-finals on October 16–17 and the final on October 19. Competitors will be assessed on classwork, a classical repertoire variation, and a self-choreographed “Dancer’s Own” solo. Finalists will also perform Magri’s newly commissioned solo. Prizes include the coveted Genee Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals; the Dame Margot Fonteyn Audience Choice Award; the Choreographic Award; and the Musicality Award. Scholarships to top ballet schools, including English National Ballet School, Houston Ballet Academy, and The Royal Ballet School, will also be awarded.

Alongside the competition, audiences can attend special events, including a coaching session with Ana Maria Botafogo and Fonteyn ambassador Isabella Gasparini, plus programs highlighting the RAD’s world-leading syllabus.

Dates: October 11–19, 2025 (Semi-finals: October 16–17, Final: October 19)

Times: October 16 (11:00–16:15 BRT), October 17 (11:00–17:00 BRT), October 19 (16:00–18:30 BRT) — times subject to change

Location: Auditório Ibirapuera, Av. Pedro Alvares Cabral 3, São Paulo, SP, 04094-050

Tickets: Click here to book