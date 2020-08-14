State Street Ballet Presents Online Performance of ROMEO & JULIET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance will stream Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

State Street Ballet will stream its 2018 performance of ROMEO & JULIET on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson's Romeo & Juliet will be shown as part of The Redlands Bowl's Virtual Summer Festival. State Street Ballet has performed at this beautiful outdoor venue for nearly two decades, and we can't wait to be back in person. Join us online for the full performance of Shakespeare's beloved tale, danced against the backdrop of Renaissance-era Verona, to the music of Sergei Prokofiev.

Choreography: Rodney Gustafson

Music: Sergei Prokofiev

The performance was filmed in March, 2018 at The Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA.

Learn more and book tickets at https://www.statestreetballet.com/performances/category/season-performances.

