South Asian Showdown Returns In 2020

If you like South Asian Dance and want to see some of the most competitive dance teams in North America, don't miss South Asian Showdown! This competition is the first of its kind in New England with Bollywood vs South Asian Fusion teams! These different dance forms makeup some of the most popular dance forms in India and if you want to see which dance style wins, come check out the competition on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at the John Hancock Hall in Boston!

The concept of Showdown is to put the best dance teams from each South Asian genre against one another to see who wins! South Asian Fusion is a conglomeration of all South Asian dance and any other dance form that the team chooses to use. Hindi-Film/Bollywood is the dance form originating from the Bollywood film industry in Mumbai. Bring these dance forms together and witness the explosion of dance on stage! This experience will demonstrate just how talented and unique South Asian dance truly is. Check out this video to see how explosive the teams look!

South Asian Showdown, SAS for short, will have teams from all over North America competing to be crowned the Showdown Champion. Teams from Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and California will show the Boston audience some of the best dances they have seen all year!

This is the eleventh year for this fun and unique competition! Last year's event sold out one week before the competition! This is not a show that you want to miss! The tickets will range in price from $25 to $100. This is very cheap for a show that will be highlighted with more than 3 hours of exciting South Asian Dance!

Bawarchi Biryani is one of the larger sponsors selling great indian food at the event.

For more information, visit www.southasianshowdown.com.





