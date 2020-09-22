Sonia Plumb School Of Dance Opens Enrollment For Youth, Pre-Professional, Professional and Adult Dancers

Classes run October 4 through December 4.

Sonia Plumb School of Dance, the educational wing of the acclaimed Sonia Plumb Dance Company, announced today an expansive and rigorous array of dance training classes to be held in a hybrid arrangement of in-person and virtual formats. Running October 4 through December 4, in-person instruction will be held in Hartford Stage's Rehearsal Studios, 942 Main Street (2nd floor) in downtown Hartford, CT. Classes will be 4:30pm to 8pm, Monday through Friday.

SPDC Founder Sonia Plumb states, "I am excited to launch our first-ever semester of immersive and intensive dance instruction. The Sonia Plumb School of Dance training classes incorporate a diverse array of styles and rigorous pedagogy. Whether you have a child who dreams of a life in dance, a high school or college student focused on a career in dance, a professional looking to maintain or expand your movement vocabulary, or an adult with an abiding passion for dance, we have you covered. If you or your child are serious about leveling up your understanding of modern, classical and contemporary dance, this is the program for you."

Courses in modern, contemporary, ballet, classical Indian Kathak, stretch, music, and more will be taught by an impressive array of distinguished professional dance instructors. Seeing dance as a lifetime continuum, classes will be available for youth, pre-professional/collegiate, professionals and adults. In-person classes will follow a strict COVID safety protocol, which is available at SoniaPlumbDance.org. PPE precautions will be provided courtesy of the Greater Hartford Arts Council and The Hartford Fire Department.

In-person class packages inclusive of all classes for the 8-week session are available for $600 (40 classes) and $1,200 (80 classes). All-inclusive virtual class packages are $300 (40 classes) and $600 (80 classes). For pre-professional/professional and adult classes, drop-in rates are available ($15 in-person, $10 for virtual) as are 10-class cards for $85. For 40-class and 80-class packages, there is a $25 registration fee with payment plans available.

For the full class roster, faculty profiles, and registration, visit SoniaPlumbDance.org.

