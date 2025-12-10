White Wave Dance Will Present The 10th Annual SOLODUO DANCE FESTIVAL At Dixon Place

WHITE WAVE Dance will present the 10th Annual SOLODUO DANCE FESTIVAL with programs scheduled over two days at Dixon Place. Founded in 2016 by Artistic Director Young Soon Kim, the festival showcases 34 dancemakers selected by a panel of presenters and dance professionals. Artists represent a broad range of regions and practices, with participating companies traveling from across the United States and abroad.

In 2025, WHITE WAVE Dance partnered with the ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul to launch the SoloDuo Dance Festival New York | Seoul. Through this collaboration, Sean Howe Dance (New York) and Rebecca Laufer and Mats van Rossum (Netherlands) were selected to appear at ChangMu in August. Two companies from the 2026 festival will again be chosen to perform in Seoul, continuing the exchange.

The festival emphasizes the expressive potential of solo and duet choreography, presenting emerging and mid-career artists whose work reflects varied approaches to movement, narrative, and form. Dixon Place will provide the venue for all three programs, offering an intimate setting suited to the festival’s focus on detail, nuance, and close-range performance.

WHITE WAVE Dance’s mission centers on expanding the reach of contemporary dance through performances, festivals, residencies, and educational initiatives. The organization supports dancemakers by offering creation and presentation opportunities across multiple platforms in New York City.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $25 for students and seniors per program. Tickets for all three programs are available for $70.

Program One – Thursday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Program One will feature work by Freespace Dance (NJ), Yaroque Dance Theatre (NY), Emilia Hamburg (CA), Julia Bentkowska and Julia Litwin (Poland), Limón2 (NY), Charlie Leung (Hong Kong), milkleaf (CA), Feathers Dance Company (NY), Brian Lawson and Aaron Loux (WI), Well Seasoned Works (VA), and WHITE WAVE Dance (NY).

Program Two – Friday, February 6 at 7 p.m.

Program Two will include Alison Cook Beatty Dance (NY), TheCo (Mexico), McKoy Dance Project (NY), Cara Marguerite Collective (NY), The People Dance Theater Company (Israel), Julia Weber (NY), Violet Danse (TX), P2 (PA), Jin-Wen Yu Dance (WI), Kat Reese Dance (NJ), Joel K. Linebach and Bird Thurman (OH), and Eric Mullis Projects (NC).

Program Three – Friday, February 6 at 9 p.m.

Program Three will present works by N/A Dances (NY), Alexandra Light (TX), Amos Pinhasi (NY), Le Ballet Fou (NY), Koin & Co (NY), Hyeonwoo Bae (Korea), Terraformers (PA), Orphic (NY), Stevie Lamblin (OH), Siye Tao (China), and WHITE WAVE Dance (NY).

About WHITE WAVE Dance

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company creates multi-dimensional dance productions guided by an expansive approach to movement, music, theater, and visual art. The company seeks to support emerging and established choreographers through festivals, classes, residencies, and performance opportunities. Since 2001, WHITE WAVE’s festivals have presented more than 3,800 choreographers and companies, engaging over 26,500 performers and reaching audiences totaling more than 92,000.