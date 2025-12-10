vildwerk. will present DANCING FOR OUR WONDERFUL WORLD at New York Live Arts from December 17 through 20. Ahead of the engagement, the company held two intimate previews featuring excerpts from Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain and a world premiere by Bradley Shelver. The event took place at Gibney Studios and included performances by Isabella Boylston, Mira Nadon, Craig Hall, and Preston Chamblee.

During a post-performance discussion moderated by environmentalist Indré Rockefeller, Boylston reflected on performing Wheeldon’s work, noting, “Every time I come back to this piece, I uncover something new.” Shelver shared insights about his new ocean-inspired choreography for the Joffrey Concert Group, set to a score by David K. Israel, saying, “This piece started with the calm we feel at the ocean and how closely we're connected to water,” and adding that the work aims to encourage awareness of global water inequity.

Founder and CEO Chiara Gorodesky spoke about vildwerk.’s mission and the forthcoming season, stating, “In our upcoming seasons we will be presenting eight pieces by different choreographers, with themes that range from the oceans to the Amazon to abstract motions of nature. It is truly special, and we look forward to seeing you there.” The program will include works by Wheeldon, Jacqulyn Buglisi, Antonia Franceschi, and others.

Guests at the preview included SoHyun Bae, Eunice Bet-Mansour, Sansan Fibri, Dorothea Figueroa, Joanna Harp, Amy Lipman, and Barbara Tober.

vildwerk. focuses on using the arts as a catalyst for environmental awareness and conversation, creating dance works and interdisciplinary collaborations aimed at inspiring audiences to engage with issues related to environmental stewardship.