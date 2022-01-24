Saratoga Performing Arts Center Announces New York City Ballet Performances

Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced its lineup of New York City Ballet performances set for this July.

Back by popular demand is a special "NYCB On and Off Stage" presentation designed to introduce the season with an intimate, up-close look at selected excerpts from the Company's repertory of ballets that will be featured during the residency. The evening will be hosted by a NYCB Principal Dancer who will introduce the excerpts and provide insights on each ballet.

SPAC members will have early presale access to this event beginning the week of March 7. Members will receive an email with their presale start time.

Tickets will be available to the general public on March 16 at 10:00 a.m. Want early access and a discount of 15% on your ticket purchase? Join as a member now!

Full Season Lineup:

NYCB On and Off Stage - July 12

20th Century Masters - July 13

Evolution - July 14

A Midsummer Night's Dream - July 15 and 16

20th Century Masters - July 16