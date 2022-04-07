Sadler's Wells Announces The First Open Call For The Young Associates Programme

Sadler's Wells today announced the opening of recruitment for The Young Associates Programme for 2023-2024. The programme supports four young artists from a range of dance styles, and is open to talented 18-24 year olds and 18-30 year olds if d/Deaf and disabled. The artists will be supported for two years, providing a crucial first step in their careers as choreographers.

The Young Associates will receive a tailored programme of professional development including choreographic intensives and individual mentorship. The Young Associates will also have opportunity to collaborate with other young artists, and present new work within the Sadler's Wells Artistic Programme across venues, including Sadler's Wells East once open. The Young Associates will also receive mentoring and training from Sadler's Wells teams and a wide range of artists including the organisation's Associate Artists, as well as financial support in the form of a £8,000 bursary and commissioning fees.

Sadler's Wells is committed to developing a future generation of artists and leaders, as well as raising the profile of work created by young choreographers.

Application link: https://www.sadlerswells.com/about-us/supporting-artists/individual-artists/young-associates-2023-24/

Joce Giles, Director of Learning and Engagement, said: "We are delighted to launch our first open call for the Young Associates programme and encourage any young dance artist wishing to pursue a career as a choreographer to apply. Since the programme launched in 2018, we have supported an incredible mix of exciting young choreographers and are looking forward to discovering new creative voices as part of our search for the next the next group of Young Associates."

In order to be eligible, applicants must be dance artists and choreographers with an interest in making new performance work, be residents of Great Britain, and registered as self-employed. To apply, applicants must first complete an expression of interest form, details of which can be found here: [insert link to form]. The deadline for applications is Thursday 5 May at Midnight. Further details on the application process can be found via the Sadler's Wells website.

Following application, the selected young dance makers will then be invited to participate in a choreographic summer school at Sadler's Wells in August 2022. Following this, 10 participants will then be given the opportunity to develop their ideas further during the autumn and to present a short 'work in progress' performance to an invited audience in the Lilian Baylis Studio in December 2022. After the performance, four of the participants will be invited to become the Young Associates for 2023 - 2024.

Sadler's Wells has appointed an Artist Panel to review applications and select the recipients. The panel is made up of Tim Casson (Choreographer and Young Associates Programme Leader, Anthony Matsena (Choreographer and Young Associate 2018-19), Lee Griffiths (Executive Producer at Botis Seva / Far From The Norm).