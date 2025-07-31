Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Season With Guild Hall Performance In The Hamptons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE will return to the Hamptons this summer to celebrate its 40th anniversary season with a special fundraising performance at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Sunday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. The event serves as the centerpiece of the company’s annual On Our Toes in the Hamptons fundraiser, and will be presented as part of A Weekend of Cultural Elevation, a three-day celebration of excellence in the arts. Tickets for the performance are $500 and available at guildhall.org/evidence.

The afternoon program will feature signature works from EVIDENCE’s repertory, including Ronald K. Brown’s 2000 masterwork Grace, and the Company Premiere of The Call (2018), a tribute to Alvin Ailey and Carmen De Lavallade. A live auction will follow the performance, featuring vacation getaways, fine art, and exclusive experiences, including a print by acclaimed photographer Ming Smith.

The performance is part of A Weekend of Cultural Elevation, which also includes a vocal masterclass, dance workshop with Ronald K. Brown, a visual art and book fair spotlighting creatives of color, and a VIP dinner. On Sunday, August 24, festivities begin with brunch at Cittanuova followed by the 2 p.m. performance and reception at Guild Hall.

All proceeds will support the education and outreach programs of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, which serve intergenerational communities through dance, storytelling, and cultural exchange.

Founded in 1985 by Ronald K. Brown, EVIDENCE blends traditional African and contemporary dance with music and spoken word, telling stories that highlight resilience, spirituality, and the human experience. The company’s work has been commissioned by leading institutions including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob’s Pillow, The Joyce Theater, and Ballet Hispánico. The company's celebrated repertory includes Grace, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025.

EVIDENCE’s longstanding relationships include partners such as Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, The Billie Holiday Theatre, and The Joyce Theater Foundation. HSBC continues its role as Lead Sponsor of the 40th Anniversary Season, maintaining a partnership that began in 2006.

For tickets and more information about the performance and surrounding events, visit guildhall.org/evidence.