Rock Guitarist Neil Zaza Joins Verb Ballets On Stage In Akron

Verb Ballets has commissioned The Adagio Reimagined Project in partnership with Jane Startzman featuring collaborating artists Neil Zaza and Sabatino Verlezza. The Adagio Reimagined Project will honor the legacy of Heinz Poll while presenting a bold new reinterpretation of the work featuring musical accompaniment by renowned instrumental rock guitarist, Zaza. The company will remount Poll's Adagio for Two Dancers with permission of Jane Startzman. The original work was created in 1973 to the music Albinoni's Adagio in G Minor for Strings and Organ.The ballet was danced in gold unitards and features striking sculptural poses with meticulous partnering giving the dancers a deity like quality.

The Adagio Reimagined Projectwas conceived as a unique way to commemorate the work of Heinz Poll and allow the work to be brought into the present with a modern interpretation.The idea came about when Festival Director, Jane Startzman heard Akron rock guitarist, Zaza performing a musical interpretation of Albinoni's Adagio in G Minoratthe Akron Civic Theatre. She found the reconstructed score breathtaking and was reminded of her time dancing Poll's Adagio for Two Dancers. Startzman is the regisseur for the work and brought together Zaza and the Producing Artistic Director of Verb Ballets, Dr. Margaret Carlson, to the bring with work and music back to the stage.

Choreographer Sabatino Verlezza will create the new work the week of July 8-12, 2019 to Zaza's rock score of Albinoni'sAdagio in G Minor. Verlezzawas a soloist with the May O'Donnell Dance Company and has danced with among many other prominent artists. He served as co-artistic director/choreographer of Dancing Wheels and Founder/Artistic Director of Verlezza Dance presenting his works nationally and internationally. The piece will embrace a de-constructed narrative through a modern lens. With fiery technical brilliance and breathtaking musical interpretation, Zaza has defined himself as the instrumental guitarist with an unparalleled ability to combine solid, catchy songwriting with a keen melodic sense and technical fury. Together these artists will reimagine the classic to demonstrate classical prowess with rock virtuosity.

Verb Ballets is the company with the largest repository of Heinz Poll's works and the second company to ever perform the original duet since Ohio Ballet. Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson danced it under Poll and is helping with the restaging of the work. The Adagio Reimagined Project will be featured on the program at the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival on July 26 and 27, 2019.

Verb Ballets performs at The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival on July 26 & 27, 2019 at 8:45pm at a new location in West Akron at Forest Lodge Park. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair. Onstage children's activities will be led by the Dance Institute starting at 7:45pm. Verb Ballets' performance begins at 8:45pm. Forest Lodge Park is located at 260 Greenwood Ave, Akron, OH 44313. Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival performances are free and open to the public.





