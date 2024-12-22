Review: THE HARD NUT Brings Delightful Dance and Debauchery to BAM’s Stage This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



These days the Nutcracker can take many forms, from funny to sultry, and everything in between. That is the case with The Hard Nut presented by BAM and Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn. Based on the book by E.T.A. Hoffmann, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, this dance performance is a fun and wacky time for all, including family and children even with those sexual innuendos thrown in there for the adults.

The show opens in the contemporary home of Dr. and Mrs. Stahlbaum (Joe Bowie and Elisa Clark) who are getting ready with their children for their annual Christmas Eve Party. Each guest arrives one by one in their flamboyant, slightly geometric-inspired attire when the drinking and dancing begins with couples and kids showing off their best Soul Train and Saturday Night Fever disco moves. Each attendee is fun to watch but the one who is hard to not keep your eyes on is the Housekeeper (Brandon Randolph) who works the party en pointe and with a whole lot of sass.

When the Drosselmeier (Billy Smith) arrives with his eye patch and skunk-streaked hair, everyone is enthralled by him, especially by his gifts of a giant Barbie Doll (Miriam Gittens) and Robot (Kyle Halford) who steal the show with their dancing. But then he gives the Nutcracker (Domingo Estrada, Jr.) to young Marie (Mica Bernas) and soon life as we know is changed, taken out of reality and into this dream-like sequence that is as enchanting as it is as offbeat.

While there is much to enjoy here, including the Rat Queen’s set and the various dance sequences from around the globe, the one that stands out is near the end of Act 1 with the snow scene. Dancers drift across the stage while throwing white "snow" into the air. It’s gorgeous and mesmerizing but the addition of Brooklyn Music School and Brooklyn Technical High School's The Hard Nut Singers made this particular scene truly magical.

The Hard Nut is an annual tradition at BAM and one not to miss during the holidays. The show runs from December 12 to December 22 at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.

(Photos courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)

