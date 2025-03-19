Conversations with Creators: Baye & Asa Expand the Meaning of 'Choreographer'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"We aspire to continue expanding what being a ‘choreographer’ means," says Baye & Asa, a company creating movement art projects directed & choreographed by Amadi ‘Baye’ Washington & Sam ‘Asa’ Pratt. They grew up together in New York City, and that shared educational history is the mother of their work. Hip Hop & African dance languages are thefoundation of their technique. The rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance, theater, and film.

They’ve presented their work at The Joyce Theater, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, Pioneer Works, The 92nd Street Y, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob’s Pillow, Guggenheim Works & Process, The American Dance Festival, Quick Center for the Arts, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, Yale University, ODC, b12 festival, Florence Dance Festival, Dance Days Chania, University of Maryland, Blacklight Summit, Southampton Arts Center, Bard College, Vassar College, and Battery Dance Festival. They were selected as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" for 2022, and are recipients of Dance Magazine's 2023 Harkness Promise Award. They’ve created works for rep companies that include The Martha Graham Dance Company, BODYTRAFFIC, and Alvin Ailey II. Their film work has won numerous awards and has been presented internationally.

How does your culture and roots inform your movement style and artistic voice?

We are born and raised New Yorkers. It informs who we are and everything we create. The density, aggression, and diversity of our city is part of our artistic identity. NYC is the birthplace of Hip Hop. We grew up with that music, and the rhythms of Hip Hop technique inform the way we confront contemporary performance. We were raised with access to theater, dance, opera, music, performance art, drag, and visual art. We were lucky to be in constant contact with transformative art experiences. They gave us a craving to create.

Was there a specific moment you realized this was your calling, or was there a gradual build?

Since we were kids this has been the most exciting way for us to express ourselves as thinkers, as friends, and as artists. We can’t imagine doing anything else.

How did your collaboration as ‘Baye & Asa’ originally begin?

We met when we were 6 years old, and took our first dance class together in 5th grade. Randi Sloan was our dance teacher growing up and her approach to dance education put us on the path to becoming choreographers. We began collaborating professionally in 2015 and have been making work together ever since.

Since the beginning of your collaboration, is there a meaningful or memorable career highlight within your timeline of working together?

Our first residency at Baryshnikov Arts Center culminated in a process showing of our evening length duet HotHouse. Baryshnikov was in the audience, and when we were done he stood up immediately and started applauding. It was a special moment. Baryshnikov and his organization have continued supporting us in deeply meaningful ways.

When do you feel most powerful?

When we create educational experiences for children to understand the power of their own body. It’s satisfying and inspiring to see physical courage grow in real time.

What are you hoping to change or inspire within the industry as you continue to move through it, together or independently?

Concert dance is often confronted with variations of “I don’t get it,” a feeling that can discourage audiences from going back. We want to keep reminding people that dance already belongs to them. Music and visual art aren’t pressured to create comprehensible narrative meaning, and personal interpretation is celebrated. Dance deserves this same freedom.

What are you most excited for next?

We’re starting to build our next evening length duet. It’s gonna be insane.

Photo Credit: Headshot by Umi Akiyoshi, Performance shots by South Space Photography

Comments