White Wave Dance to Present The 2025 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL

WHITE WAVE Dance will present the 24th Anniversary Season of the DUMBO Dance Festival, a dynamic four-day event showcasing 45 cutting-edge dance companies from New York and around the world. The festival kicks off on Thursday, June 26, with a Gala Opening Night, setting the stage for an exhilarating weekend of contemporary dance at The Mark O'Donnell Theater.

Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of dance as an art form, WHITE WAVE scours the globe for today's most innovative choreographers-emerging and established-bringing them together in Brooklyn for an immersive celebration of movement. Over the course of four days, audiences will experience a rich and diverse lineup of performances, highlighting the vibrancy and creative excellence of the New York dance scene and beyond.

"This is a festival about opportunities," says Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of White Wave Dance. "The DUMBO Dance Festival provides a platform for over 400 performing artists to showcase their work while offering New York audiences access to an extraordinary range of excellent and visionary choreography at an affordable price."

GALA Opening Night: June 26 at 6:30PM

The 2025 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL will kick off with WHITE WAVE's Opening Night GALA Celebration on Thursday, June 26th at 6:30PM.

At their Gala, we will be honoring two individuals who have made significant contributions to WHITE WAVE DANCE. We will announce shortly!

Opening remarks will be followed by five stunning contemporary dance troupes: spoken movement (United Kingdom), Obremski/Works (NY), Bruce McCormick (CA), Katia Raj, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company.

After the performances, the audience can enjoy an open bar, food, and music to feed the soul, as well as a fabulous raffle including gourmet wine baskets, "Dinner for Two" at local DUMBO eateries, and much more!

Festival tickets: $30 in advance / $35 at door / $25 students & seniors. GALA Tickets are $100 and $250 (VIP seating) per person; all proceeds raised will directly offset WHITE WAVE's production costs for our 2025/26 Season.

2025 DDF features 45 contemporary dance troupes combining over 400 artists who will present solo, chamber, and full-scale works. Dancers from across the United States, and internationally from France, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Republic of Congo, and Korea will join the New York's active dance community to offer the full range of new directions in dance in the 21st century.

Special Performance Opportunities:

This year at the 2025 DUMBO Dance Festival, White Wave Dance is pleased to announce we will be selecting TWO outstanding companies to have the opportunity to perform at the 2026 New Dance Festival in South Korea, and the 2026 Detroit City Dance Festival. Both of these highly regarded festivals will provide companies with another fantastic opportunity for further exposure, promotion and performance. All companies participating in this year's festival will be carefully considered and will be notified after the festival.

In this anniversary year, the roster of companies includes:

Bruce McCormick, Olivares Dance Company, Waeli Wang, Vitality [the company], Twigs + Co, Ericka Squire//The Dance Company, Giovanni Castellon, Compagnie La Torrefaction, Company KANE, Carlos Diaz, Chris Johnson Dance, Motion Tribe, KAIROS Dance Theater, Spero Dance, TheCo, Smutek Dance, June's Creative Expressions, New Name Collective, moe-tion dance theater, Jayde Spiegel, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Suzzanne Ponomarenko Dance, The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble, Julia Ciesielska, Obremski/Works, Amos Pinhasi, Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble, E-Danza, BK Dance Project, Jaryd Farcon & Co., Sophia Perone, Rae Perry, Mark Bankin, Omnivore Dance, Lauren Mortimer, Nolan Dance Collective, Association Culturelle La Lumiere, Chapman Dance Houston, spoken movement UK, KWAM Collective, dance | Estrada, Fluxus Haus Inc.

In our commitment to presenting dance for all, the 24th Annual DUMBO Dance Festival is proud to announce the following events in our exciting 2025 program:

Grand Finale: Sunday, June 30th 6PM

For the Festival Grand Finale, eight companies will present works, including:

Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Ericka Squire//The Dance Company, Julia Ciesielska, Compagnie La Torréfaction, KAIROS Dance Theater, Twigs + Co, Suzzanne Ponomarenko Dance, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company.

