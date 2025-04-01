Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present New Work UNANiLLUSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will launch its 37th anniversary season at CitiGroup Theatre in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center on Sunday, May 18th at 3PM. The production celebrates the 2025 Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, which will showcase Chen's distinctive cross-cultural style and the diverse influences that informed her work, as well as, new works created for the Company. The concert will include the launching of new collaborations with the renowned Ahns Trio. A new work titled UNANiLLUSION will be created for this celebration by the Company's Associate Choreographer Evan Matthew Stewart, to a recently commissioned music by the renowned composer Laurie Spiegel titled A Fall Afternoon and will be performed by the Ahn Trio live in the celebration.

Performances will take place Sunday May 18th, 3:00PM to 4:30PM at the CitiGroup Theatre of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center. Tickets are $40 at the door, $30 if purchased before April 15, 2025. Advance reservations can be made on the Company's website, nainichen.org/events. Audiences can get closer to the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company by purchasing VIP tickets to attend a cocktail reception after the show at AIley Studio 1A, hosted by our distinguished Board of Directors the Ahn Trio, and the Company's choreographers and dancers. Early bird VIP reception tickets, purchased before April 1, 2025 at $50 ($60 after April 1).

The celebration will feature one of Chen's most powerful dances, Unfolding, which explores the flow of energy and the dynamics in Korean Chan-Go music. It was developed in collaboration with Hanulsori. In addition to Unfolding, the performance will feature Tiger and Water Lilies, a dance Nai-Ni Chen created for contemporary ballet company, BalletMet in Cleveland, OH. The dance brings together constantly changing contrasting movement ideas, some from the serene beauty of nature inspired by water lilies and some from the graceful quickness of the tiger.

The program will also feature two excerpts of Shadow Force, beautiful and haunting dance, created during the pandemic to highlight the importance of human relationship and our longing for connection and love for each other.

The show will end with Way of Fire, Nai-Ni Chen's first exploration of the ancient Chinese theory that the cycles of creation and destruction correspond to the ever-changing phenomena of nature. The "Five" refers to the five elements: wood, water, fire, metal, and earth. Each element, as part of the forces of nature, creates another in harmony and destroys another in conflict. This exploration is focused on the element of "Fire". The dance was premiered in 2007 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.