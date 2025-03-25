American Ballet Theatre To Host 2025 Spring Gala In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Ballet Theatre will celebrate its 85th anniversary at the 2025 Spring Gala on Wednesday, May 28, at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

This special evening will honor Susan and Leonard Feinstein for their extraordinary support of ABT over more than two decades, championing education, the creation of new works, and the strength and sustainability of the Company.

The evening will feature an exclusive preview of ABT’s 2025 Summer season, including a special excerpt from the ABT New York Premiere of two-time Tony Award® winner Christopher Wheeldon’s The Winter’s Tale.

The repertory for the 2025 Spring Gala will include selections from beloved classics such as Kevin McKenzie’s Swan Lake, George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, and Frederick Ashton’s Sylvia, alongside highlights from contemporary masterworks, including Twyla Tharp’s Bach Partita and Alexei Ratmansky’s Serenade after Plato’s Symposium.

Scheduled to perform are Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Daniel Camargo, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Isaac Hernández, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, Gillian Murphy, SunMi Park, Jake Roxander, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, and James Whiteside.

A black-tie affair, the Spring Gala will conclude with an elegant dinner and dancing following the performance.

All casting and programming are subject to change.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ABT’s website or contact ABT’s Special Events Department with any questions.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE’S SUMMER SEASON:

ABT will present a six-week lineup of beloved classics and contemporary full-length works at the Metropolitan Opera House from June 10–July 19, 2025. To purchase tickets for ABT’s 2025 Summer season visit www.abt.org.

Comments