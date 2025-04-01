Diana Byer to Step Down as Director of NYTB School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Diana Byer, Founder and Director of New York Theatre Ballet School will step down from her position in June following the 2024-25 school year. Byer, who founded New York Theatre Ballet and its School in 1978, steps down following a 47-year tenure. Byer also steps down as Director of LIFT, the acclaimed community service program she founded in 1989. Former NYTB dancer Melissa Sadler will succeed Byer as Artistic Director of NYTB’s School at the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

Byer’s years leading the NYTB School include the training of over 1,000 students, many of whom have gone on to professional careers as dancers, teachers, and company directors. As school director, Byer’s students have appeared in countless productions with NYTB’s professional company, The Little Orchestra Society, The New York Pops, and American Ballet Theatre.

“Establishing and directing both New York Theatre Ballet and NYTB School has been my life’s work,” said Byer. “Continuing the legacy of master instructor Margaret Craske and the work of Enrico Cecchetti has always been the goal of both institutions. I hope I succeeded in keeping alive this extraordinary way of teaching and coaching children through professional dancers for the past 47 years. I’m thrilled that Melissa Sadler has accepted the position of Artistic Director continuing the Craske legacy.”

Melissa Sadler, a former NYTB dancer (2001-2014) and 20-year member of the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, will succeed Byer as Director of the New York Theatre Ballet School. She has taught NYTB classes throughout her performing career and joined the faculty of NYTB School for the 2024-25 school year. Sadler will begin her role as Artistic Director in September 2025. “I’m so proud to continue my association with New York Theatre Ballet and honored to lead its school,” said Sadler. “I am humbled to take the reins from Diana and continue her model of excellence in training young dancers.”

The faculty of New York Theatre Ballet School is comprised of former and current professional dancers. Elena Zahlman, a former NYTB dancer, has served as Associate Director of NYTB School since 2013 and will continue in her role.

New York Theatre Ballet School conducts 19 classes per week for children, pre-professional students, and adults. NYTB School teaches dance as a total art form, developing strong technical skill, and discipline. Following the Cecchetti syllabus, classes emphasize music, theatricality, gesture, and style. For the advanced and pre-professional level student, classes in modern, theater dance, pointe, variations, and repertory round out NYTB’s training curriculum. All classes feature live accompaniment.

Diana Byer

Diana Byer is the Founder and Artistic Director Emerita of New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) and Founder and Director of New York Theatre Ballet School. Byer is a répétiteur for The Antony Tudor Trust, Education Director of the Dance Notation Bureau, and Senior Advisor for the Clive Barnes Foundation. She has also served on the Dance Portal Advisory Board of The Children’s Museum of Manhattan and as Education Ambassador for the New York Pops. She has staged the ballets of Antony Tudor for American Ballet Theatre (ABT) and The Hartt School, and the ballets of Agnes De Mille for Alabama Ballet and ABT. She also coached the principals for the Columbia Pictures film, Center Stage. In 1988, Byer founded NYTB’s community LIFT program, providing dance classes, scholarships, and services to homeless and at-risk New York City children. She received the Helen Wieselberg Award from the National Arts Club, a Humanitarian Hero recognition from Good Housekeeping Magazine for her ongoing work with LIFT, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Martha Hill Dance Fund. A feature-length film, documenting Byer’s journey of LIFT was featured at the 2022 Tribeca Festival and currently streaming on Apple TV and Prime.

