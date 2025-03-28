2025 VALENTINA KOZLOVA INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION Winners To Be Announced At April Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 14th Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will come to a grand conclusion with a Gala Performance, Saturday April 12th at the John Jay Theater, featuring outstanding dancers and prize winners of the 2025 Competition. The evening will begin at 7 PM with the performance, followed by announcement of the winners. The Gala will celebrate the variety of dance styles seen at VKIBC.

Although Ballet is part of the title, the Competition includes contemporary original dances by all entrants, and the new Free Style category, which is closer to jazz and show dancing. Director Kozlova has added those categories in recognition of the fact that classical ballet companies often add works to their repertories by non-classical choreographers, and dancers are called upon to be quite versatile.

The Rounds will take place at NYLA, 219 W. 19th St., all starting at 1 PM: Tuesday April 8 Classical Ballet; Wednesday April 9 Classical Ballet Finals; Thursday April 10 Contemporary and Free Style.

The 2025 Competition features 150 applicants from Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the U.S.

Comments