Requardt & Rosenberg's FUTURE CARGO Comes To King's Cross Summer Sounds 2022

After a stratospheric tour last year, experiential performance duo Requardt & Rosenberg's acclaimed Future Cargo is back with a new adventure for its 2022 summer tour, arriving at King's Cross Summer Sounds festival for awe-inspiring performances on 10 - 13 August and 18 - 20 August.

In the latest revamped rendering of Future Cargo, a mystery shipment arrives from an unknown location. There are reports of fireballs, power surges and electromagnetic waves in the area.

As the side rolls up on a 40ft haulage truck, an enigmatic machine is revealed, and a strange and unstoppable process begins. A compelling invitation to make contact evolves, and a seduction occurs between a human and an other-worldly force. What happens next? Find out when the new Future Cargo tours this summer...

Future Cargo is an homage to a past and a future where contact seems all too possible. It's the acclaimed outdoor show by Frauke Requardt & David Rosenburg and combines large-scale spectacle with surprising intimacy in a sci-fi dance phenomenon performed under the stars, where audiences wear headphones to connect them to the strange world and events inside the truck.

Future Cargo is created by The Place Affiliate Artist Frauke Requardt and co-conspirator David Rosenberg, along with longstanding collaborators Hannah Clark (set and costume), Ben & Max Ringham (music and sound) and Malcolm Rippeth (lighting designer).

Speaking about Future Cargo, Frauke & David say

"Future Cargo is an encounter with a beautiful and unknowable other-worldly seduction. We are delighted to be touring Future Cargo once more and cannot wait to share it with the universe again."

Eddie Nixon Artistic Director of The Place says

"We're delighted to work with our neighbours at King's Cross to bring Frauke and David's sci-fi spectacle to Future Cargo to London once again, as part of its 2022 tour. Future Cargo has journeyed across the UK since it premiered last year, and we're excited to welcome it to The Place's home borough of Camden. Our new Producing and Touring team supports artists to make and tour the very best dance performances to the widest audiences, and Future Cargo is a great example of a touring show that continues to captivate communities in their public spaces. We're intrigued by where Future Cargo may travel to in the coming months..."

Future Cargo is Requardt & Rosenberg's fourth outdoor show. They have been working together for over 10 years making outdoor contemporary dance shows in structures that offer a particular perspective for an audience.

The summer tour of Future Cargo began with performances at A Weekend Without Walls, Crawley on 14 May and Out Of This World! Festival, Bournemouth on 27 - 28 May and at Appetite, Newcastle-under-Lyme on 1 - 2 July.

Future Cargo will be brought to Lewis Cubitt Square as part of King's Cross Summer Sounds. King's Cross Summer Sounds will run from 10-21 August 2022 in Coal Drops Yard. Book here to watch Future Cargo at King's Cross Summer Sounds.