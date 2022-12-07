Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards

The 14th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner were presented on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Lips Restaurant.

This celebration honored their members Loni Ackerman (Bwdy: Starring roles in Evita, Cats, The Magic Show, So Long 174th Street), Linda Rose Iennaco (Bwdy: No, No Nannette), Yvonne Puckett (TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, films and stage), Roger Puckett (NY World's Fair's To Broadway with Love, Triton Gallery), Bobby Hedglin-Taylor (Bwd'y: Theatrical circus trainer for Pippin, Chaplin) and international recording star Caterina Valente (Grammy nominee, DO40's Advisory Board) and hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto.

This year featured appearances from Boudoir LeFleur and Busted, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. These six performers whose careers span over 60 years in show business have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry, and have contributed financially as well as participating in our socials, panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

