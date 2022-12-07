Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards

This year featured appearances from Boudoir LeFleur, Busted and Lala Wiggy, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Dec. 07, 2022  

The 14th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner were presented on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Lips Restaurant.

This celebration honored their members Loni Ackerman (Bwdy: Starring roles in Evita, Cats, The Magic Show, So Long 174th Street), Linda Rose Iennaco (Bwdy: No, No Nannette), Yvonne Puckett (TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, films and stage), Roger Puckett (NY World's Fair's To Broadway with Love, Triton Gallery), Bobby Hedglin-Taylor (Bwd'y: Theatrical circus trainer for Pippin, Chaplin) and international recording star Caterina Valente (Grammy nominee, DO40's Advisory Board) and hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto.

This year featured appearances from Boudoir LeFleur and Busted, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. These six performers whose careers span over 60 years in show business have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry, and have contributed financially as well as participating in our socials, panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Photos: Jeff Easton

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Loni AckermanBobby Hedglin-Taylor, Linda Rose Iennaco, Yvonne Puckett, Roger Puckett.

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Michael Musto, Loni AckermanBobby Hedglin-Taylor, Linda Rose Iennaco, Yvonne Puckett, Roger Puckett and John Sefakis

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Loni Ackerman

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Loni Ackerman, John Sefakis

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Steve Canyon Kennedy, guest speaker

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Linda Rose Iennaco

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Roger Puckett, Yvonne Puckett

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Bobby Hedglin-Taylor

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Cyma Rubin, Mercedes Ellington

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Virginia Wing, Lawrence Leritz, Loni Ackerman, Lori Tan Chinn

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Boudoir LeFleur

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
Michael Musto

Photos: Inside the Dancers Over 40 Annual Legacy Awards
The Legacy Awards

 



Richard Chappell Dance Announces New Creation Hot House Premiering In Spring 2023 Photo
Richard Chappell Dance Announces New Creation Hot House Premiering In Spring 2023
Richard Chappell Dance has announced the premiere of its new creation Hot House which tours this spring to Dance City, Newcastle (Friday 24 March 2023) and Exeter Northcott (Monday 15 May 2023) as the internationally renowned Company celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Photo
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive (KBI), from July 3 - August 26, 2023.
Benjamin Millepied & Nico Muhly Curate Major International Dance Festival Beginning In Photo
Benjamin Millepied & Nico Muhly Curate Major International Dance Festival Beginning In Qatar Today
Beginning today and running through 20 December 2022, Festival in Motion, presented by Qatar Creates, will offer a major international dance and music programme with more than 55 site-specific performances at some of Qatar's most significant architectural landmarks.
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER With Gulfshore Ballet This Month Photo
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER With Gulfshore Ballet This Month
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Saturday, December 10 2022 for 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. This holiday season, join us as the lights dim, the music soars, snowflakes swirl, flowers dance, and a little girl dreams about a whole new world.

More Hot Stories For You


Step Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in JanuaryStep Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in January
December 7, 2022

Step right up as the Auditorium Theatre presents Step Afrika! in its Auditorium Theatre debut for a one-night-only performance, Saturday January 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM.
UK Premieres of LEAST LIKE THE OTHER, INNOCENCE & More Announced for Royal Opera House Spring 2023UK Premieres of LEAST LIKE THE OTHER, INNOCENCE & More Announced for Royal Opera House Spring 2023
December 7, 2022

Royal Opera House has announced its must see productions for Spring 2023. Contemporary and much-loved productions to bring in the new year. A thrilling range of opera and ballet will be live in cinemas around the world.
Richard Chappell Dance Announces New Creation Hot House Premiering In Spring 2023Richard Chappell Dance Announces New Creation Hot House Premiering In Spring 2023
December 7, 2022

Richard Chappell Dance has announced the premiere of its new creation Hot House which tours this spring to Dance City, Newcastle (Friday 24 March 2023) and Exeter Northcott (Monday 15 May 2023) as the internationally renowned Company celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Kaatsbaan Ballet IntensiveKaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive
December 7, 2022

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive (KBI), from July 3 - August 26, 2023.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water RabbitNai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water Rabbit
December 6, 2022

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will begins its NY/NJ celebration of the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit beginning on the week of Jan 16, 2023 starting at NJPAC in Newark, NJ and ending on February 5, 2023 3PM at the Kupferberg Center of Queens College in NYC.
share