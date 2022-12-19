Photos: Go Inside THE 2022 BESSIE AWARDS

2022 NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, is New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year's event, which was held at Chelsea Factory on December 16, 2022.

Check out photos from the event below!

Derival welcomed artists and supporters of the New York dance community who gathered to celebrate the nominees and awardees. Bessie Awards were presented to artists for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Sound Design/Music Composition, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Revival, Lifetime Achievement, Breakout Choreographer-an award that honors an artist who has made an exceptional leap in their career this past year, the 2022 Juried Award, and Service to the Field of Dance.

The complete list of awardees and nominees can be found here: https://bessies.org/2022-awards/

Photo Credit: Maria J Hackett l AK47Division.