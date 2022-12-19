Photos: Go Inside THE 2022 BESSIE AWARDS
The awards were held at Chelsea Factory on December 16, 2022.
2022 NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, is New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year's event, which was held at Chelsea Factory on December 16, 2022.
Check out photos from the event below!
Derival welcomed artists and supporters of the New York dance community who gathered to celebrate the nominees and awardees. Bessie Awards were presented to artists for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Sound Design/Music Composition, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Revival, Lifetime Achievement, Breakout Choreographer-an award that honors an artist who has made an exceptional leap in their career this past year, the 2022 Juried Award, and Service to the Field of Dance.
The complete list of awardees and nominees can be found here: https://bessies.org/2022-awards/
Photo Credit: Maria J Hackett l AK47Division.
Heather Robles and Candice Thompson-Zachery
Abigail Yager and Jamie Scott
Tatiana Desardouin with members of Passion Fruit Dance Company
Yvonne H. Chow and Porshia A. Derival of H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory
Andrew N. Chiang
Anna Sperber
Shane Larson and Nayaa Opong
Kayla Farrish, Arthur Aviles, Nikolais McKenzie Ben Rema
Shamel Pitts and Emily Waters
Abdiel, Peiju Chien-Pott, andNatasha Diggs
Christine Jowers
Raul Tamez
Paz Tanjuaquio and Charmaine Warren
Yoshiko Chuma and Antonio Ramos
Nicky Paraiso and Nick Hallet
Andre M. Zachery and Brinda Guha
Porshia A. Derival
Tatiana Desardouin
Nikolais McKenzie Ben Rema
Natasha Diggs, Abdiel, Marija Abney, and Emily L. Waters