Photos: Go Inside THE 2022 BESSIE AWARDS

The awards were held at Chelsea Factory on December 16, 2022.

Dec. 19, 2022  

2022 NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, is New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year's event, which was held at Chelsea Factory on December 16, 2022.

Check out photos from the event below!

Derival welcomed artists and supporters of the New York dance community who gathered to celebrate the nominees and awardees. Bessie Awards were presented to artists for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Sound Design/Music Composition, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Revival, Lifetime Achievement, Breakout Choreographer-an award that honors an artist who has made an exceptional leap in their career this past year, the 2022 Juried Award, and Service to the Field of Dance.

The complete list of awardees and nominees can be found here: https://bessies.org/2022-awards/

Photo Credit: Maria J Hackett l AK47Division.

Heather Robles and Candice Thompson-Zachery

Abigail Yager and Jamie Scott

Tatiana Desardouin with members of Passion Fruit Dance Company

Yvonne H. Chow and Porshia A. Derival of H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory

Andrew N. Chiang

Anna Sperber

Shane Larson and Nayaa Opong

Kayla Farrish, Arthur Aviles, Nikolais McKenzie Ben Rema

Shamel Pitts and Emily Waters

Abdiel, Peiju Chien-Pott, andNatasha Diggs

Christine Jowers

Raul Tamez

Paz Tanjuaquio and Charmaine Warren

Yoshiko Chuma and Antonio Ramos

Nicky Paraiso and Nick Hallet

Andre M. Zachery and Brinda Guha

Porshia A. Derival

Tatiana Desardouin

Nikolais McKenzie Ben Rema

Antonio Ramos

Natasha Diggs, Abdiel, Marija Abney, and Emily L. Waters



More Hot Stories For You


