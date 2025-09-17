Paul Taylor Dance Company Reveals Annual New York Season at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paul Taylor Dance Company will return to the David H. Koch Theater for three weeks, November 4-23, 2025. The repertoire features classics by Paul Taylor that display his extraordinary range, from romantic to humorous and from poignant to controversial. The repertoire also includes World Premieres by Resident Choreographers Lauren Lovette and Robert Battle that are the direct result of 2024’s Taylor Future Dance Initiative to develop outstanding dance makers. Hope Boykin’s How Love Sounds will have its New York Premiere, and Jody Sperling’s Vive La Loïe! will return for the second Season in a row.

“This year’s Lincoln Center engagement includes timeless Taylor masterworks that form our enduring legacy,” Artistic Director Michael Novak said of the Season he curated, “and important new works by some of today’s leading choreographers, representing a bold future for modern dance. It was critically important to Paul that our Company continue to flourish well into the future with new works alongside his own. I’m thrilled that Lauren and Robert are part of our creative team and have the opportunity to work with our world-class dancers."

As it has for all Taylor Lincoln Center performances since 2015, Orchestra of St. Luke’s will perform live, led by Taylor Music Director David LaMarche. The Season also features soprano Devon Guthrie and St. George’s Choral Society. Tickets to the Season are on sale, with prices starting at $10, at www.boxoffice.dance.

Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette will present her seventh World Premiere for the Company, stim, set to John Adams’s Fearful Symmetries. Robert Battle, in his first creation as Resident Choreographer, will present Under the Rhythm, a high-energy work set to a vibrant mix of jazz, gospel, and swing influences, with music of Ella Fitzgerald, Wycliffe Gordon, Mahalia Jackson, and Steve Reich. Hope Boykin’s How Love Sounds will have its New York premiere. It was commissioned by Stephen Kroll Reidy and made possible by supporters of The Dancemaker Fund, and co-commissioned by the Kennedy Center. The work, developed with support from the Kennedy Center’s Social Impact Office Hours residency program, features music by Antonín Dvořák, and songs sung by Patsy Cline, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, and Donna Summer.

Paul Taylor’s masterworks anchor the repertoire, from such timeless audience favorites as Esplanade and Company B to the rarely seen treasure, Speaking in Tongues, a meditation on American religious extremism that won an Emmy Award for its television broadcast. Other Season highlights include the return of Taylor’s Walt Whitman-inspired Beloved Renegade, Cascade, Diggity, Gossamer Gallants, Offenbach Overtures, Scudorama, Troilus and Cressida (reduced), and Concertiana, the last of Taylor’s 147 dances. The Season also includes Lovette’s SOLITAIRE, Jody Sperling’s Vive La Loïe!, and the Company Premiere of Battle’s Takademe.

On November 11, the Company’s Gala Performance honors legendary American painter Alex Katz, whose bold visual worlds illuminated the stage in 16 collaborations with Paul Taylor. The evening’s program — Sunset, a Taylor masterwork created in collaboration with Katz, and World Premieres by Lovette and Battle — becomes both tribute and toast: a salute to the enduring power of artistic partnership and a dazzling look at the Company’s next chapter.