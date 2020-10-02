Nominations Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dance Awards

This year the BroadwayWorld Dance Awards are back bigger than ever! In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Dance companies and streaming events from across the United States are eligible for the nominations, which are open through October 31st. After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You