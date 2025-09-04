Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Unveils 2025/26 Season Featuring New Works By Lawrence Jin and More

The season will feature new works by Zhongmei Li and other guest artists.
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has unveiled unveil its 2026 season of performances, residencies, and community events, featuring world premieres by choreographers Lawrence Jin and Zhongmei Li, plus a vibrant lineup of traditional cultural performances. The season underscores the Company's mission to bridge cultural divides, honor diverse heritage, and elevate artistic voices seldom heard beyond immigrant communities.
The season opens with a showcase at the Midwest Arts XPO in Milwaukee, WI on September 15, 2025, followed by an extensive slate of performances across New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and beyond.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
Introducing new audiences to the Company's blend of Chinese tradition and modern innovation at the Baird Center.
At the Ailey CitiGroup Theatre, produced in collaboration with the Asian American Arts Alliance, this edition includes a Rising Star Showcase at City Center Studio 4, spotlighting emerging Asian American choreographers.
Celebrating the Year of the Horse, the Company presents two distinct productions:
Featuring premieres by Lawrence Jin and Zhongmei Li, this program blends traditional symbolism and contemporary vision. Audiences will experience the powerful Lion Dance-a centuries-old ritual invoking good fortune and driving away evil spirits China HighlightsWikipedia-and the spectacular Dragon Dance, historically performed to summon rain, prosperity, and good luck-and associated with imperial authority, wisdom, and auspiciousness China HighlightsWikipediaChina Travel. The program also includes live music on authentic Chinese instruments and a lobby display of Lunar New Year cultural crafts, offering a multi-sensory immersion into Chinese traditions.
Returning to Manhattan for a special evening of repertory works and premieres.
The Company's Annual New York Season Concerts, featuring the premieres by Lawrence Jin, Zhongmei Li, and other guest artists, will conclude the season.
