Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces This Week's Schedule For The Bridge

Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company’s website!

May. 17, 2021  

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Christian Mintah (West African Dance) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Andrij Cybyk (Ukrainian Dance) at 11am

Friday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Charlie Franklin
Charlie Franklin
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli

Related Articles View More Dance Stories
Magloires New Chamber Ballet Will Be Performed Live at Mark Morris Dance Center Photo

Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Will Be Performed Live at Mark Morris Dance Center

QUICK FESTIVAL Seeking Proposals from Black-Identifying Dance and Movement Artists Photo

QUICK FESTIVAL Seeking Proposals from Black-Identifying Dance and Movement Artists

VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Tap Family Reunion in MAYOR OF HARLEM Streaming From The Jo Photo

VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Tap Family Reunion in MAYOR OF HARLEM Streaming From The Joyce

Ballet Hispánico Presents Livestream Of EN FAMILIA And Virtual Movement Worksh Photo

Ballet Hispánico Presents Livestream Of EN FAMILIA And Virtual Movement Workshops In Partnership With DOROT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Musicals Return To The Stage In Jefferson Performing Arts Society's 44th Season
  • Columbia Theatre Will Pause Large Productions For the Summer
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!