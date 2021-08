Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes August 16-19

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Class on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level August 16-19, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 8/16/2021

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Rei Akazawa-Smith (Modern (Taylor Inspired) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Zhongmei Li (Flow (Chinese Classical Dance) at 11am

About Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral

Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

About Rei Akazawa-Smith's Modern

Join Rei Akazawa-Smith for an exciting modern dance class. Rei has danced with the Paul Taylor Dance Company as well as working with Mihi Orihara, HT Chen and others.

About Zhongmei Li's Chinese Classical Dance

Zhongmei Li will teach one of the most well known Chinese classical dance technique, the Duanghuang technique based on contemporary interpretation of the movement of the painted figures in the ancient caves of Duanhuang Grotto. The fantastic paintings in the caves were created in the Tang Dynasty by Buddhist monks traveling on the Silk Road.

New York - In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

The Bridge will hold classes Monday-Thursday for the remainder of the summer due to the schedules of teachers and participants.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.