Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nai-Ni Chen Announces The Bridge Dance Classes For This Week

Events are on August 29 & 31, 2022.

Register for Dance News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Nai-Ni Chen Announces The Bridge Dance Classes For This Week

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Classes on Zoom Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level August 29 & 31, 2022. Interested dancers can join the class by registering here.

The Bridge Class schedule:

Monday, August 29, 2022 | Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 10am

Tapping into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang to cultivate the dancer's vital energy Chi (Qi) allowing the dancer to achieve higher performance with less effort. By focusing on breathing and images, Kinetic Spiral also balances the spiritual, mental and physical energy of the dancer. The Kinetic Spiral Technique forms the foundation of Nai-Ni Chen's style of cross-cultural movement and embodies her efforts to work in the intersection of culture and race, advocating for equity with grace and power.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | Rio Kikuchi (Gyrokinesis) at 10am

Tapping into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

New York - In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographers to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts are a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://www.nainichen.org/donate.





More Hot Stories For You


BroadStage to Present SUNDAY MORNING MUSIC SeriesBroadStage to Present SUNDAY MORNING MUSIC Series
August 28, 2022

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. 
Baryshnikov Arts Center Appoints Sonja Kostich as Executive DirectorBaryshnikov Arts Center Appoints Sonja Kostich as Executive Director
August 27, 2022

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) announced that Sonja Kostich has been appointed Executive Director of BAC, subject to Board approval. She will assume the role in mid-October 2022. Ms. Kostich succeeds Cora Cahan, who has served as the organization's President and CEO from October 2019.
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Unveils New Logo Design At Gala EventBallet Theatre Of Maryland Unveils New Logo Design At Gala Event
August 26, 2022

On Thursday night, Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch shared Ballet Theatre of Maryland's new logo at a gala celebrating their 44th anniversary season. The event, held at Prism Annapolis, also featured a silent auction, a raffle, and live performances from company artists.
Philadelphia Ballet to Present CINDERELLA in OctoberPhiladelphia Ballet to Present CINDERELLA in October
August 26, 2022

Philadelphia Ballet has announced the opening of its 2022/2023 performance season with Ben Stevenson’s Cinderella, the treasured family classic that has captivated audiences of all ages. Cinderella will begin the company’s new season on October 13, running 10 performances only at the Academy of Music, through October 23.
School Of Philadelphia Ballet Welcomes Jessica Kilpatrick And Andrea LongSchool Of Philadelphia Ballet Welcomes Jessica Kilpatrick And Andrea Long
August 25, 2022

Philadelphia Ballet has announced the addition of two new leading dance educators to the School of Philadelphia Ballet: Jessica Kilpatrick and Andrea Long. Kilpatrick, formerly Principal of Children's and Adult Programs at the School, re-joins the faculty as Principal, Lower School & Adult Programs.